Gerald Carpenter: CAMA Meets LACO for Season Finale at Granada Theatre

The Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) concludes its 2014-15 International Series with a concert by the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jeffrey Kahane, who will also serve as soloist, conducting from the keyboard, at 8 p.m. this Wednesday, May 20, in the Granada Theatre.

LACO's program will consist of four works: Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 64 in A-Major, “Tempora mutantur,” Hob. I-64 (1773-1775); Wolfgang Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major, K.467 (1785); and two by Felix Mendelssohn, the "Nocturne" and "Scherzo" from his incidental music to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Opus 61 (1842) and his Symphony No.4 in A-Major, Opus 90, “Italian” (1833).

The “Tempora mutantur” nickname is Haydn's own coinage. It means "Times Change." The whole line is "Tempora mutantur, nos et mutamur in illis," which means, "Times change, and we change in them." It is an enigmatic motto for an enigmatic symphony, where each impossible refinement dissolves into an even greater refinement until we are breathing air as rarified and pure as that of Igor Stravinsky's Apollo musagete.

The 1967 film Elvira Madigan, about the doomed love affair between a Danish tightrope dancer and a cavalry officer of noble birth, used the slow movement of this Mozart piano concerto as its principal love theme. The movie was a tremendous art house hit, the concerto was known for many years thereafter as "the Elvira Madigan", and the best-selling DGG recording had a still from the movie on the cover.

Elvira Madigan created quite a stir, not just because it was so romantic, with its attractive young leads blindly careening towards their destruction, but also because Jörgen Persson's cinematography took us outdoors in the past — off the set and along back roads lined with real trees — giving us images so natural and beautiful that it felt like the world had changed, a little. Actors wore their costumes like they were real clothes; their characters came across like real people. And then there was the Mozart, which now seems to have shed its nick-name, its Hollywood glow, and has again taken up its place in the great gleaming chain of Mozart piano concertos.

As varied and gorgeous as are Mendelssohn’s symphonies, I nevertheless prefer A Midsummer Night’s Dream over all his other orchestral scores. The genre, incidental music, allows his lyrical imagination to soar, liberates his fancy and the result is something mighty fancy indeed.

Tickets to the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra concert are $38, $48, $73, $93 and $103, and they are available from the Granada box office at 1214 State St., by phone at 805.899.2222 or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.