Pixel Tracker

Sunday, January 13 , 2019, 12:12 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: CAMA Opens 2019 with Violinist Itzhak Perlman on Granada Stage

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | January 13, 2019 | 10:00 a.m.

The Community Arts Music Association offers its first event of the new year at 7 p.m. Tuesday in The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St.

Itzhak Perlman
Itzhak Perlman

Since the concert features only two musicians, one would assume that it is part of the Masterseries and that it would take place in the Lobero Theatre, but as one of the two players is named Itzhak Perlman — the greatest living fiddler, and arguably tied with his friend Daniel Barenboim as the greatest living musician — it comes to us as an installment of the International Series and happens in the Granada.

Perlman's partner in the enterprise, whom he no doubt would insist is an equal partner, is pianist Rohan De Silva.

Perlman and De Silva are scheduled to play Alfred Schnittke's Suite "in the Old Style" for Violin and Piano, Opus 80 (1972); Ludwig van Beethoven's Violin-Piano Sonata No.7 in C-Minor, Opus 30, No. 2 (1802); and Antonín Dvorák's Sonatina in G-Major for Violin and Piano, Opus 100 (1893). There also will be, according to the program, "additional works to be announced from the stage."

Unless you have already heard the Schnittke suite, or the same composer's Glass Harmonica, you may be a little apprehensive about this particular piece. My prediction is that you will leave the Granada in search of a recording of it.

German-Russian composer Schnittke (1934-98) never set out to antagonize his listeners, but most of his music is distinctly modern in tone, as befits a disciple of Dmitri Shostakovich. This Suite, however, is something else again. With the first few bars, you will begin to fall in love, but warily, expecting it to go all sour and contemporary at any minute. It never does. It just keeps getting more beautiful and irresistible by the minute. The only thing puzzling about it is the title: If there was indeed an "Old Style" that had lots of music sounding like this, I guess I missed it.

There will be a pre-concert lecture by Kostis Protopapas, artistic and general director of Opera Santa Barbara. The lecture will begin at 6 p.m. The doors to The Granada Theatre will open for the lecture at 5:45 p.m. Lecture seating is limited to the first 100 patrons.

The Primary Sponsor of this concert is Sara Miller McCune. The Principal Sponsors are Herbert and Elaine Kendall. The Sponsors are Marta Babson, Judith Hopkinson and the Shanbrom Family Foundation. The Co-Sponsors are Chaucer's Bookstore, Mahri Kerley, Jocelyne and William Meeker, and Stephen J.M. and Anne Morris.

Tickets to this concert are, not surprisingly, of "limited availability." Call the box office at 805.899.2222.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 