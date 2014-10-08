Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:32 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: CAMA Opens Season with London Philharmonic

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | October 8, 2014 | 6:42 p.m.

The Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) will start its 2014-15 season with a concert by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Vladimir Jurowski, with pianist Jean-Efflam Bavouzet as guest artist.

Vladimir Jurowski
Conductor Vladimir Jurowski will lead the London Philharmonic in a CAMA concert at the Granada Theatre on Thursday.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Granada Theatre.

This English orchestra will play an entirely Slavic program, consisting of Antonín Dvořák's tone poem, The Noonday Witch, Opus 108 (1896); Sergei Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No.3 in C-Major, Opus 26 (1921); and Peter Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6 in B-Minor, Opus 74, (1893) “Pathétique.”

There is a somewhat tenuous English connection to the program, however, since the first public performance of the Dvořák took place in London, under the baton of Sir Henry Wood; and the only recording Prokofiev ever made as a soloist in one of his piano concertos was of the Third Concerto, and it was recorded in London, with the London Symphony, at EMI's famous Abbey Road studios.

From 1892 to 1896, Dvořák was director of the National Conservatory of Music in New York. His starting salary was generous: $15,000 per year. After the panic of 1893 wiped out a lot of the conservatory's funding, the salary was reduced to $8,000, which was paid irregularly.

His goal in taking the post in the first place was the chance to foster a uniquely American music based on American folk tunes. No one hearing his symphony "From the New World" can doubt that he succeeded. But he became increasingly homesick for Bohemia, and finally, in 1896 he went home. Immediately upon his arrival, he set to work composing tone poems on Czech themes, with an explicitly patriotic intent.

The Noonday Witch — aka The Midday Witch or The Noon Witch — was one of these. The music follows closely the action of a Slavic fairy tale about a mother who warns her misbehaving son that the Noonday Witch will come and take him.

The boy continues to misbehave and, at the stroke of noon, the witch, a horrifying gorgon, arrives to take him away. The mother picks up her son and runs away, the witch in hot pursuit. The mother strikes her head on something and falls unconscious. Alas, she falls on top of her son and smothers him. (What big ears you have, Dr. Freud!) The piece is chock full of typically gorgeous Dvořák melodies.

Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 is by far the most popular of the five he wrote. He was, at first, much better known as a pianist than a composer, and he could be pretty sure of a successful evening if this concerto was on the program. It is a very energetic and engaging work.

Single tickets to this concert are $38, $48, $73, $93 and $103, and can be purchased from the Granada box office by phone at 805.899.2222 or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

