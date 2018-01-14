Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 4:19 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: CAMA Turns On The Modern Lights

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | January 14, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Community Arts-Music Association's first concert of the new year will be a performance by the Saint Louis Symphony, conducted by music director David Robertson, at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16, in the Granada Theatre, 1214 State Street.

The gifted violinist, Augustin Hadelich, will be the soloist in the concerted work.

The Saint Louis' program will consist of three works: the Dances from Powder Her Face (2007) by Thomas Adès; Benjamin Britten's "Violin Concerto in d-minor, Opus 15 (1939)" (with Augustin Hadelich); and Dmitri Shostakovich's "Symphony No.1 in f-minor, Opus 10 (1926)."

Although the St. Louis Symphony, founded in 1880, is the second-oldest symphony orchestra in the U.S. (New York Philharmonic, founded in 1842, is the oldest), it achieved its present status as one of the half-dozen greatest orchestras in the U.S., rather more recently, with the tenure as music director of Leonard Slatkin (1979–96).

As a promoter of all things Santa Barbara, I am obliged to point out that Santa Barbara native, violinist Nina Bodnar, served a season or two as concertmaster during Slatkin's reign.

In the two decades since Slatkin's departure, the Saint Louis has maintained its position in the pack and has gone from strength to strength. It has remained a force to be reckoned with in the musical life of the United States.

Slatkin's programs were always diverse and interesting, but he chiefly impressed me as a persuasive champion of the huge symphonies of Elgar, Sibelius, Rachmaninov, Prokofiev, Shostakovich and others.

Judging from this program, though the Shostakovich seems to provide some continuity, Robertson's interests lie elsewhere. All three works are indisputably "modern," But it is a modernism of delicacy and tact, of elegance and grace.

Shostakovich's mordant wit can often seem heavy-handed. Here, he is merely cheeky and nimble (I daresay he had barely heard the name of Stalin, let alone had a run-in with him).

If you have ever read me, you probably have encountered my strong antipathy with Benjamin Britten. With a few exceptions — "The Prince of the Pagodas;" the "Sinfonia da Requiem" — his music bores me to an almost pathological degree.

Now, I find that the "Violin Concerto" is one of those exceptions: a very great and beautiful work, possibly his masterpiece.

Tickets to this concert are $39-$119, and can be purchased at the Granada box office, by phone at 899-2222, or on line at ticketing.granadasb.org/single/SYOS.aspx?p=9961&promo=17697.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 