Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:13 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Explores Relationship Between Clarinet, Cello, Piano

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | February 15, 2017 | 11:59 a.m.

Camerata Pacifica plays this month's program in Santa Barbara at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West. Participating Cameratans will be Jose Franch-Ballester, clarinet; Warren Jones, piano; and Ani Aznavoorian, cello.

The program will consist of five works:

Ludwig Beethoven's "Sonata No. 2 in g-minor for cello and piano, Opus 5, No. 2, (1796);" Steve Reich's "New York Counterpoint for amplified clarinet and tape (1985);" Carl Vine's "Inner world: for amplified cello and tape (1994)."

Also, Wolfgang Mozart's "Adagio in b-minor for piano, K. 540 (1788);" and Johannes Brahms's "Trio in a-minor for piano, clarinet, and cello, Opus 114 (1891)."

For the cellist, I would imagine, the solo suites of Bach and the sonatas of Beethoven are the twin Himalayan ranges of the literature.

The Bach entered my life on the soundtrack of Ingmar Bergman's "Through a Glass, Darkly;" the Beethoven (performed by cellist Josef Schuster and pianist Friedrich Wuehrer) from a Vox Box set I checked out of the Seattle Public Library. It is impossible to imagine life without either set.

If I listen to the Beethoven more often than the Bach, it is probably because I am not always ready to devote the kind of intense attention that is required by the latter's Olympian introversion.

Beethoven, as profound, never forgets or ignores the listener. When he wrote "Opus 5, No. 2," he was still, in his orchestral compositions, an 18th century composer, still in the Haydn-Mozart nest, as it were.

The sonata is much more advanced in its ideas, exploring the territory later claimed by Schubert; at the same time, it is retrospective and Bach-like in its meditative passages

"New York Counterpoint" is one of Steve Reich's best-known — one wants to say most popular — works. It is easy to hear why. It induces a pleasant, non-threatening stasis, an immobilizing trance, in the listener.

It is a little like being in a darkened hospital room, listening to the beeps, clicks, and gurgles of the life-support system. But nice, you know.

Carl Vine's "Inner World," which employs some of the same means as the Reich (amplification, magnetic tape), is a very different experience.

The melodic content is fragmented and unsettled, the meter obscure. Yet something real is taking place, requiring attention. It's not at all academic in its contemporaneousness, but is clearly drawn from life, if scarcely a commonplace one.

The Mozart will be performed by Warren Jones. What more needs saying?

The heart of Brahms is in his chamber music, early and late, and the discovery of this truth was one of the greatest events in my musical life.

This "Trio," one of the last things he wrote, is utterly cosmic, but that is not resort to clichés about him sensing his own mortality. The work is deep and lovely, but not morbid.

Admission to this concert is $56. For tickets and other information, show up at the box office, call the Camerata Pacifica at 884-8410, or email [email protected]

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 