Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica Guides Us Through a Viennese Century

Camerata Pacifica's Why Beethoven season continues with a program Camarata calls 100 Years of Vienna, which will be performed locally at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, in Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road.

The same program will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in Rothenberg Hall of The Huntington Museum in San Marino, 1151 Oxford Road; and 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in Zipper Hall at The Colburn School in Los Angeles, 200 S Grand Ave.

Stellar Cameratans violinist Paul Huang, violist Paul Coletti, cellist Ani Aznavoorian, and pianist Warren Jones will perform "a quartet of pieces by four of the Austrian capital’s most beloved residents. Over the course of the program we’ll traverse the city’s musical landscape from 1785 to 1886."

That is to say, we shall hear Ludwig Beethoven's "String Trio No. 3 in G-Major, Opus 9, No. 1" (1798); Wolfgang Mozart's "Piano Quartet in g-minor, K. 478" (1785); Franz Schubert's "String Trio in Bb-Major, D. 471" (1816); and Johannes Brahms' "Violin and Piano Sonata No. 2 in A-Major, Opus 100" (1886).

The great German critic Walter Benjamin famously dubbed Paris "the Capitol of the Nineteenth Century." A similar epithet might be ascribed, with complete justice, to Vienna — "the Capitol of European Music."

Few composers were actually born in Vienna — none of those on this program were — but they all went there when they were young and getting started.

For musicians, Vienna was the center of the musical universe, in the same way that, for American writers in the 1920s and 1930s, New York was where you had to go — or, for rock musicians in the 1960s, San Francisco.

Vienna was where it was happening; this despite the fact that the Viennese had notoriously bad taste in music, and allowed geniuses to starve while enriching hacks and second-raters. Nevertheless, it was: Be there, or be square.

All of the works in the concert are self-evident truths, requiring no elucidation from me or anyone else, except the musicians playing them.

Admission to all venues is $58. For tickets and other information, show up at the box office, call Camerata Pacifica, 805-884-8410, or email [email protected]

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.