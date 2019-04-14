Pixel Tracker

Sunday, April 14 , 2019, 4:26 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica Guides Us Through a Viennese Century

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | April 14, 2019 | 3:38 p.m.

Camerata Pacifica's Why Beethoven season continues with a program Camarata calls 100 Years of Vienna, which will be performed locally at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, in Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road.

The same program will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in Rothenberg Hall of The Huntington Museum in San Marino, 1151 Oxford Road; and 8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, in Zipper Hall at The Colburn School in Los Angeles, 200 S Grand Ave.

Stellar Cameratans violinist Paul Huang, violist Paul Coletti, cellist Ani Aznavoorian, and pianist Warren Jones will perform "a quartet of pieces by four of the Austrian capital’s most beloved residents. Over the course of the program we’ll traverse the city’s musical landscape from 1785 to 1886."

That is to say, we shall hear Ludwig Beethoven's "String Trio No. 3 in G-Major, Opus 9, No. 1" (1798); Wolfgang Mozart's "Piano Quartet in g-minor, K. 478" (1785); Franz Schubert's "String Trio in Bb-Major, D. 471" (1816); and Johannes Brahms' "Violin and Piano Sonata No. 2 in A-Major, Opus 100" (1886).

The great German critic Walter Benjamin famously dubbed Paris "the Capitol of the Nineteenth Century." A similar epithet might be ascribed, with complete justice, to Vienna — "the Capitol of European Music."

Few composers were actually born in Vienna — none of those on this program were — but they all went there when they were young and getting started.

For musicians, Vienna was the center of the musical universe, in the same way that, for American writers in the 1920s and 1930s, New York was where you had to go — or, for rock musicians in the 1960s, San Francisco.

Vienna was where it was happening; this despite the fact that the Viennese had notoriously bad taste in music, and allowed geniuses to starve while enriching hacks and second-raters. Nevertheless, it was: Be there, or be square.

All of the works in the concert are self-evident truths, requiring no elucidation from me or anyone else, except the musicians playing them.

Admission to all venues is $58. For tickets and other information, show up at the box office, call Camerata Pacifica, 805-884-8410, or email [email protected]

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 