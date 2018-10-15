Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica Continues Its ‘Why Beethoven’ Season

Camerata Pacifica will continue its "Why Beethoven" season with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara.

The performing musicians will be Nicholas Daniel on oboe, Kristin Lee and Jason Uyeyama on violins, Richard O’Neill on viola and Ani Aznavoorian on cello.

The program, which will showcase the seductive brilliance of Daniel, who is Camerata's new principal oboe player, will consist of Thea Musgrave's Dawn for Solo Oboe (2012), Wolfgang Mozart's Oboe Quartet in F-Major, K. 370 (1781), Ludwig van Beethoven's String Quartet in G-Major, Opus 18, No. 2 (1799), Emma-Ruth Richards' de Stâmparare for Solo Oboe (2012), Helen Grime's Oboe Quartet (2011) and John Adams' John's Book of Alleged Dances for String Quartet and Recorded Piano (1994).

Musgrave wrote Dawn as a 50th birthday present for Daniel — as was the piece by Richards — and both were premiered on the day by the oboist as part of a concert-party.

The Mozart Quartet is one of my favorite chamber pieces by the composer — perhaps, always excepting the Clarinet Quintet, my very favorite. That last movement rondo manages to be hopeful and sorrowing — jaunty and tragic — in a way that only Mozart could manage.

Beethoven was already Beethoven when he wrote this quartet; you can hear his great heart beating under the perfectly tailored, 18th century clothes. Mozart was his model for his piano concertos, but he took his quartets straight from the father, Franz Joseph Haydn.

United Kingdom native Richards (born in 1985) writes that "'de Stâmpare' translates into English as ‘soul cry’ and is a piece based on a Romanian folk song called 'Hora Spoitorilor'; the theme can be heard in full right at the end of the piece.

"In writing this piece, I was particularly interested in how I could use a single line to create space through its gestural activity and in doing so give the impression of straining, stretching out towards something. The sustained notes develop out of gestural activity and in the higher register of the oboe have a quasi-vocal, strained sonority similar to an expressive, high note sustained by a soprano voice or trumpet in the clarino register.

"When listening to these sustained tones on the oboe, they really do seem to have more of a presence than just the pitch being played. In order to emphasise this, I sometimes combined the single tone with a pitch-bend to enhance the emotional effect of this ‘imperfect’ human quality: a cry from the soul."

Scottish composer Grime (born in 1981) says of her Oboe Quartet that it is "essentially an abstract piece. This is somewhat unusual in my output with many pieces taking extra-musical starting points. The stimulus for the piece sprang from my love of the oboe as well as an exploration of its relationship with the three string instruments.

"I studied the oboe alongside composition at the Royal College of Music in London, and although I rarely play anymore, I have retained a strong bond with the instrument. The piece is cast in one continuous movement, although it falls into a number of shorter sections.

"The oboe is the protagonist throughout with the string trio set against it in a unit, sometimes opposing, sometimes shadowing, commenting or expanding upon on the oboe’s line. The character of music moves between plaintive, virtuosic and fantastical to reflective and somewhat melancholy."

The Adams dances are "alleged" because, according to the composer, "the steps for them had yet to be invented" (I am obliged to point out that this is true of only eight of these "dances": the steps for the "Habanera" — i.e., "lady from Havana" — being worked out, in detail, in Cuba in the 19th century, while the slow, deliberate steps of the "Pavane" were known and practiced all over Europe by the end of the 16th century). The dances were commissioned by the Kronos Quartet (who else?) and premiered by them Nov. 19, 1994, at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido.

The 10 "dances," which may be played in any order, are "Judah to Ocean," "Toot Nipple," "Dogjam," "Pavane: She's So Fine," "Rag the Bone," "Habanera," "Stubble Crotchet," "Hammer & Chisel," "Alligator Escalator" and "Ständchen: The Little Serenade."

This program also will be performed in Rothenberg Hall of The Huntington Museum in San Marino at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, in Zipper Hall of the Colburn School in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. Thursday and at the Museum of Ventura County in Ventura at 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission to all venues is $58.

For tickets and other information, show up at the box office, call Camerata Pacifica at 805.884.8410 or email [email protected].

