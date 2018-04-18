Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 2:21 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica Offers World Premiere

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | April 18, 2018 | 1:27 p.m.

The unique chamber music association, Camerata Pacifica, presents the Santa Barbara edition of its April program at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 20, in Hahn Hall on the campus of the Music Academy of the West.

Camerattans Paul Huang, violin; Lera Auerbach, pianist and composer; Warren Jones, piano; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; and Richard Yongjae O’Neill, viola will perform Lera Auerbach's "24 Preludes for Viola & Piano" (world premiere), and Franz Schubert's "Piano Trio No.1 in Bb-Major, Opus 99 (1827)".
 
The Schubert trio, of course, requires virtually nothing in the way of exegesis. Of his two piano trios, both written in the last year of Schubert's pathetically short life, this one has gotten, historically, by far the most play.

The other, "Opus 100," languished in semi-obscurity until Stanley Kubrick made brilliant, haunting use of it in his 1979 film of Thackeray's Barry Lyndon.
 
The fact that only a handful of people — basically, the musicians and the page-turner — will have heard Auerbach's "24 Preludes" at this time will naturally preclude any knowledgeable ruminations on it by me, since I am not of their number.

I have heard several of her previous compositions, however, and admire them a great deal. Her frame of reference is clearly Shostakovich, without slavish imitation. Her piano tends to be percussive; her strings follow long, lyrical lines above.
 
It is generally a mistake, when discussing art, to dwell on the biography of the artist.

Auerbach's origins are fairly exotic, and her life has been punctuated with high drama. Nevertheless, only the musical events have any bearing; the music must speak for itself, and in Auerbach's case, it does so quite persuasively.
 
This concert is currently sold out, but if spaces should open up, know that single tickets are $56, and may be inquired after in person at the box office, by phone at 884-8410, or on line at http://cameratapacifica.org/season-tickets/order-tickets/.

There is also a performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22, in Ventura. For ticket availability and venue information, call 884-8410.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 