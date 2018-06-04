Monday, June 4 , 2018, 4:10 am | Overcast with Haze 55º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica Takes a Trip Through Time

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | January 9, 2014 | 8:34 a.m.

Camerata Pacifica opens its 2014 schedule at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West.

Elliott Carter
Elliott Carter, 1908-2012. (Meredith Heuer photo)

The program is pretty much all over the timescape, with Franz Joseph Haydn's Piano Trio No. 43 in C Major, Hob. XV: 27 (1797), Johannes Brahms' Quintet for Strings, No. 2 in G-Major, Opus 111 "Prater" (1890); Elliott Carter's Elegy for Viola & Piano (1943) and John Harbison's Piano Quintet (1981). Those attending the 1 p.m. concert will hear everything but the Brahms.

In various combinations, the program will be performed by Jonathan Moerschel on viola, Amy Schwartz Moretti on violin, Paul Huang on violin, Warren Jones as principal pianist and Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Chair in piano, Ani Aznavoorian as principal cellist and Richard Yongjae O’Neill and principal violist.

Haydn (1732-1809) wrote 45 piano trios. All of them are worth a listen, at least once, but more than half of them are unique master works. Charles Rosen calls Haydn's trios "along with the Mozart concertos the most brilliant piano works before Beethoven." This one is part of a set of three, written in 1797 and dedicated to Theresa Jansen (Bartolozzi). With two unrelated trios written in the same year, they are Haydn's last essays in the form.

Brahms (1833-97) wrote this quintet in 1890, convinced all the while that it would be his last work, that he was composed out and moribund. He was neither, though his health did take a turn for the worse a year or so later, and he lived only seven years after composing the quintet. For me, in any case, Brahms' chamber music is the real real Brahms, and this quintet is a perfect example of what I'm talking about.

The Carter Elegy is certainly an appropriate in memoriam of the composer, who died in 2012, having lived a richly productive — and historically event-filled — 104 years. The piece exists in several versions (for cello and piano, string quartet, etc.). It was composed in 1943, and like most of the American music I have heard from that year, it is of a somber mood, with an undertow of defiance. Again: a very suitable hommage to the departed master.

I have not heard the Harbison yet, but I have heard with pleasure a wind quintet he wrote two years earlier. I do not number him among the contemporary composers (b. 1938) who never take me someplace I would like to go. Sometimes, I like where he takes me very much. I suspect the Piano Quintet is one of those times.

For tickets and other concert information, click here or call Camerata Pacifica at 805.884.8410.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 