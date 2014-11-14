Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:42 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica to Play Schubert, Grieg and Dvorák

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 14, 2014 | 7:24 a.m.

Edvard Grieg
Edvard Grieg was an adult and impassioned composer, and a lot more than Ibsen's tunesmith.

The chamber music association, Camerata Pacifica, will play its November program at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hahn Hall on the campus of the Music Academy of the West.

The participating Cameratans will be Michael McHale on piano, Paul Huang on violin and Ani Aznavoorian on cello.

They will perform, in the appropriate combinations, Franz Schubert's Four Impromptus (C-Minor, Eb-Major, Gb-Major, A-Major), Opus 90, 1827; Edvard Grieg's Sonata No. 3 in C-Minor for Violin and Piano, Opus 45, 1886-1887 and Antonin Dvorák's Trio No. 3 in F-Minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Opus 65, 1883. Those attending the 1 p.m. concert will not hear the Grieg piece.

There is a lot of Schubert's piano music in our concert halls right now. I'm not sure why — it's not a major anniversary of either his birth or death — but it might have something to do with Paul Berkowitz's epic recording project of the complete solo works. In any case, you'll hear no objection from me, particularly so long as these Impromptus are on the list. They are perfect and exquisite.

Every time I listen to this Grieg sonata, its power and assertive romanticism take me by surprise — once again shattering my image of the composer as a plaster of Paris elf, all dirndels and clay pipes, twinkling and rollicking. Guess again, this sonata says.

I have only one recording of the work, but since the artists are Fritz Kreisler and Sergei Rachmaninov, there has never been any urgency in the search for a betteer one.

The Dvorák Trio, like its four sisters, is showing up on concert programs with increasing — and encouraging — frequency. It is lush and tuneful and dramatic — folk-like, too.

For tickets and other concert information, call Camerata Pacifica at 805.884.8410 or visit its website by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 