Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica to Play Schubert, Grieg and Dvorák

The chamber music association, Camerata Pacifica, will play its November program at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hahn Hall on the campus of the Music Academy of the West.

The participating Cameratans will be Michael McHale on piano, Paul Huang on violin and Ani Aznavoorian on cello.

They will perform, in the appropriate combinations, Franz Schubert's Four Impromptus (C-Minor, Eb-Major, Gb-Major, A-Major), Opus 90, 1827; Edvard Grieg's Sonata No. 3 in C-Minor for Violin and Piano, Opus 45, 1886-1887 and Antonin Dvorák's Trio No. 3 in F-Minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Opus 65, 1883. Those attending the 1 p.m. concert will not hear the Grieg piece.

There is a lot of Schubert's piano music in our concert halls right now. I'm not sure why — it's not a major anniversary of either his birth or death — but it might have something to do with Paul Berkowitz's epic recording project of the complete solo works. In any case, you'll hear no objection from me, particularly so long as these Impromptus are on the list. They are perfect and exquisite.

Every time I listen to this Grieg sonata, its power and assertive romanticism take me by surprise — once again shattering my image of the composer as a plaster of Paris elf, all dirndels and clay pipes, twinkling and rollicking. Guess again, this sonata says.

I have only one recording of the work, but since the artists are Fritz Kreisler and Sergei Rachmaninov, there has never been any urgency in the search for a betteer one.

The Dvorák Trio, like its four sisters, is showing up on concert programs with increasing — and encouraging — frequency. It is lush and tuneful and dramatic — folk-like, too.

For tickets and other concert information, call Camerata Pacifica at 805.884.8410 or visit its website by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.