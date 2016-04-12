Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Pacifica to Stage Percussive Program That’s Anything But Heavy

Camerata Pacifica will play their local April concert at 1 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 15, in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West.

The program will include Nigel Osborne’s Journey to the End of the Night for oboe, cymbals, glockenspiel, gong, tam-tam, temple blocks, vibraphone, wood blocks, marimba and tape (2010); Christopher Deane’s Mourning Dove Sonnet for solo vibraphone (1985); the world premiere of David Bruce’s The Consolation of Rain (2016), which was commissioned for Camerata Pacifica by Bob Klein and Lynne Cantlay; Toru Takemitsu’s Bryce for flute, two harps, and two percussion players (1976); and Claude Debussy’s Les Chansons de Bilitis (1897-98).

Those attending the 1 p.m. performance will hear the Osborne, the Deane and the Debussy.

The perfomers include Lee Vinson, percussion; Marcia Dickstein, harp; Egle Januleviciute, celeste; Melanie Lançon, flute; Bridget Kibbey, harp; Ji Hye Jung, percussion; Adrian Spence, flute; Nicholas Daniel, oboe; and Ani Aznavoorian, cello.

To say that this program is mainly percussive would, perhaps, give you the wrong idea about it. Percussion instruments predominate, but the music is anything but loud or bombastic.

The main mood is meditative, with the occasional spooky episode. The selections are well chosen, and artfully arranged.

Deane’s Mourning Dove Sonnet is especially mellow, with the Osborne and the Takemitsu — allowing for the possibility of the new Bruce blowing us all away — the most profound.

Admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $56; to the 1 p.m. concert, $28. For tickets and other information, show up at the box office, call Camerata Pacifica at 805.884.8410 or email [email protected].

