Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, November 27 , 2018, 4:04 pm | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Plays Beethoven’s Last

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | November 27, 2018 | 9:23 a.m.

Camerata Pacifica's 29th season of concerts — called Why Beethoven — continues in Santa Barbara with a performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road.

Participating musicians include Kristin Lee and Jason Uyeyama, violins; Richard O’Neill, viola; Ani Aznavoorian, cello; and The Calder String Quartet (Benjamin Jacobson and Andrew Bulbrook, violins; Jonathan Moerschel, viola; Eric Byers, cello).

What we might call the Camerata Quartet (Lee-Uyeyama-O'Neill-Aznavoorian) will open the concert with Anton Arensky's “String Quartet No. 2 in a-minor, Opus 35” (1895); followed by Ludwig Beethoven's “String Quartet No. 16 in F-Major, Opus 135” (1826); and, for the finale, the two quartets will join forces to play Felix Mendelssohn's “String Octet in Eb-Major, Opus 20” (1825).

On paper, this is a program to delight the heart of a mildly conservative music lover, harvested exclusively from the golden 19th century.

Considering only the three composers, one would expect the most radical composition to be the earliest — i.e., the Beethoven — but by one of those musical miracles that we can never get over, the Mendelssohn was written a year before Beethoven's Opus 125, when the composer was 16.

Arensky was a deft purveyor of that sweet Russian melancholy we all know and love. Although he wrote a piano concerto, a ballet, a couple of operas, and lots of orchestral music, it was as a composer for chamber ensembles and solo piano that his work lives for us today.

So much has been written about Beethoven "Late Quartets" that we naturally think of them almost as one work, or a least a set. They are no such thing.

They don't share a single opus number — like the six quartets of Opus 18 or the three "Rasumovsky" quartets of Opus 59 — and their opus numbers do not form an unbroken sequence.

Each is stand alone, unique, and generations of musicologists — however gifted and insightful — have failed to solve their immortal mystery.

Opus 135 may well be Beethoven's last completed work. It begins hesitantly, as if he was in doubt as to what direction he wanted this music to take. Soon, however, the composer's irrepressible confidence takes charge and the movement ends in quasi ebullience.

In the exquisite lento, the mood is one of resignation tempered with regret. The last movement is jaunty and watchful at once, and there is little that is valedictorian about it.

This same program also plays at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29 in Zipper Hall of The Colburn School in Los Angeles, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the Museum of Ventura County in Ventura, and at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, in Rothenberg Hall of The Huntington Museum in San Marino.

Admission to all venues is $58. For tickets and other information, show up at the box office, call the Camerata Pacifica, 805-884-8410, or email [email protected]

Now, I'm obliged to point out that the Camerata has announced that this concert is sold out. However, in the same announcement, they offer a solution: two solutions, really, with one much more probable of success than the other. Here is what they say:
 
"If you'd like to join us for Friday’s performance at Hahn Hall, here’s the (great) deal:
 
"Subscribe to the rest of the season, and we’ll get you into Friday’s concert*. Not only that, we’ll extend this weekend’s sale price … 6 concerts reduced from $321 to $221!
 
"This offer can only be redeemed by email: [email protected], or by phone 805-884 8410. Otherwise, email [email protected] to have your name placed on the waiting list for ticket returns.
 
"Reminder: there is a performance at 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Museum of Ventura County.
 
"*If, for some reason, we fail to secure a seat for you on Friday. We’ll further discount a 5-concert subscription to $200, ensuring you won’t miss another note."

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 