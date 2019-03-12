Gerald Carpenter: Camerata Plays Ives and Beethoven

Camerata Pacifica will offer its March program in Santa Barbara at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, in Hahn Hall, Music Academy of the West, 1070 Fairway Road.

The same program will be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, in the Museum of Ventura County in Ventura, 100 E. Main St.; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, in Rothenberg Hall of The Huntington Museum in San Marino, 1151 Oxford Road; and 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, in Zipper Hall of The Colburn School in Los Angeles, 200 S Grand Ave.

Said program will contain just two works, each, in its own way, a universe. First, pianist Molly Morkoski, with the occasional assistance of Ben Smolen on flute (Movement I) and Jonathan Moerschel on viola (Movement IV), will play Charles Ives' epic ode to the Transcendentalists, the Piano Sonata No. 2, "Concord, Mass., 1840-60" (1909-15).

Then, after a decent interval, the great Calder Quartet (Benjamin Jacobson and Andrew Bulbrook, violins; Jonathan Moerschel, viola; Eric Byers, cello) will carry on with the Camerata's Why Beethoven season by a performance of the earliest of Beethoven's Late Quartets, the "String Quartet in Eb-Major, Opus 127" (1823).



"Are my ears wrong?" Ives once asked (which might, in some quarters, be called leading with your chin). "I'm the only one, with the exception of Mrs. Ives (and one or two others, perhaps), who likes any of my music, except perhaps some of the older and more or less conventional things.

"Why do I like these things? Why do I like to work this way and get all set up by it, while others only get upset by it and it just makes everybody else mad ... ?"

In a way, Ives answers his own questions when he reports that his father used to say to him: "You won't get a heroic ride to heaven on pretty little sounds."

In the 1950s United States, a young man could get himself labeled a non-conformist simply by growing a beard, or wearing sandals. By that time, the term had lost its religious specificity, and had come to stand for any unconventional attitude or behavior — what we might now call authority issues.

One usually thinks beatnik, rather than communist, but the person using the term can generally be found somewhere on the spectrum between disapproval and resentment.

To be designated a non-conformist in 17th century England, however, brought penalties considerably more severe than the drying up of dinner invitations. One had, for instance, no access to public office, civil service careers, or degrees at university.

What got one so designated was a refusal to conform to the governance and usages of the established Church of England, as codified in the Book of Common Prayer and the Act of Uniformity of 1662.

If this preview has any place for historical background (and many might argue against it), this is surely it. So, then, it is generally taught that the English Civil War (1642-51) was a power struggle, political and economic in nature, between Parliament and the Monarchy, as represented by the House of Stuart.

It began, however, and remained at its core, a religious struggle, between Calvinists (Parliament) and anti-Calvinists (Monarchy and Church of England, with king at its head).

It was King Charles I and Archbishop Laud who, in attempting to force the Scottish Calvinists to submit to the Book of Common Prayer, provoked the armed conflict, which ended with the Calvinist Parliamentarians under Oliver Cromwell beheading both the king and archbishop, abolishing the Monarchy, and establishing the Commonwealth.

As with our own Civil War, the romance was all on the losing side, the winners being known as Roundheads, the losers as Cavaliers.



Cromwell's austere rule proved fairly unpopular — for instance, the theater was banned — and after his death, the governing class voted heavily in favor of bringing back the Stuarts — on a leash, of course — from their exile in France.

Thus, in 1660, Charles I's son became Charles II, the so-called Restoration, and, in 1662, the anti-Calvinists forced the passage of the Act of Uniformity.

(The irony here is that both Charles II and his brother, who became James II, came back from France as Roman Catholics, with every intention of putting England back under the rule of the Vatican and getting rid of every form of Protestantism, both "the hotter sort" — Calvinists — and the more flexible sort Anglicans. When James II attempted to put this project into real practice, it led to the end of his reign and his flight back to France in the so-called Glorious Revolution of 1688.)

How this comes back to Charles Ives — a non-conformist if ever there was one — is that, starting in the 1620s, Calvinists and other religious dissenters had begun moving to British North America and founding there the little cluster of colonies whose rocky soil proved so fertile for the growing of patriots, in the states of what came to be called New England.

Among these exiles of conscience, who quickly established a set of rules much stricter than those they had fled, was one Capt. William Ives (1607-48). who was born in England and died in New Haven, Ct., close to where Charles Edward Ives was born some 200 years later.

In most respects, Ives was an exemplary citizen. He was a popular and prominent undergraduate at Yale, where he played on the varsity football team. He was a successful businessman, ultimately founding his own life insurance company, where he devised many strategies for investment that later served as the basis for what has now come to be called estate planning.

His great New England heritage of Calvinist non-conformism showed itself mainly in his music, where he consistently mastered the rules and the forms in order to break out of them.

The sonata is a terrific example, being more of a tone poem, even a tone essay, than a formal construction. By turns harrowing and lyrical, majestic and just plain cranky-Yankee, it holds a deservedly high place in his canon.

