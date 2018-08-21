Tuesday, August 21 , 2018, 2:41 pm | Mostly Cloudy 75º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Cellist, Pianist Water a Dry Late Summer With Musical Springs

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | August 21, 2018 | 10:50 a.m.

Local music lovers, who have been suffering the pangs of withdrawal since the last Music Academy concert, can rejoice to learn that relief is on the way in the form of a recital by cellist Karen Yeh and pianist Bridget Hough at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, in Trinity Episcopalian Church, 1500 State St.

This will be the opening concert in Music at Trinity's 2018-19 season, but the musicians — both UCSB graduates — are also members of the Santa Barbara Music Club, and that excellent organization is also on board for sponsoring the event, though not as part of its regular series of free concerts.

On the program are a cello and piano arrangement of the "Träumerei" movement (No. 7),” from Robert Schumann's piano suite, “Scenes from Childhood, Opus 15 (1838)” Ludwig Beethoven's “Cello and Piano Sonata No. 5 In D-Major, Opus 102, No. 2 (1815);” and Sergei Rachmaninov's “Cello and Piano Sonata in g-minor, Opus 19 (1901).”

If you search YouTube for either/both these musicians, you’ll find quite a lot to make you want to attend this concert, but you will not find them playing together — at least I didn't.

Whether as soloists or collaborators, they are impressive. Hough seems to favor the romantics — Chopin, Mendelssohn, Rachmaninov — but she is equally adept with the moderns — Milhaud, Stravinsky, Khatchaturian.

Yeh is also drawn to Rachmaninov, and the passionate, throaty tone of her cello is a perfect fit with the grand melancholy of the Russian master.

I have no doubt the two will give stellar accounts of the Schumann and the Beethoven, either. This concert is more than a relief; it's a blessing.

This is not a free concert, but is not prohibitively expensive, either. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door.

Those who cannot come up with the stipulated sum are not likely to be turned away, but neither can those proffering a $20, $50, or even $100 bill, reasonably expect to receive change back. Classical musicians are notoriously underpaid.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 