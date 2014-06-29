Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 8:32 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Chamber on the Mountain Concert Features Hye-Jin Kim, João Luiz

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | June 29, 2014 | 11:30 a.m.

The refreshingly different chamber music series, Chamber on the Mountain, directed by Heidi Lehwalder, continues with a concert by a team that puts a whole new spin on the term “dynamic duo” —violinist Hye-Jin Kim and guitarist-composer João Luiz — at 3 p.m. Sunday in Logan House, adjacent to the Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts in Upper Ojai.

The concert is called “Cultural Crossroads: An exploration of dance and folk” and features a program that is “classically rooted, dance-inspired ... with original arrangements of traditional folksongs from their native cultures and dances from Argentina, Cuba, Brazil and more,” including Nicolò Paganini’s Sonata for Violin and Guitar, Opus 33; Traditional Korean Folksongs, arranged by Kim; Luiz’s Suite for Violin and Guitar; Astor Piazzolla’s Three Tangos (arranged by Luiz); Paquito D’Rivera’s Three Latin American Dances (arranged by Luiz); Ernesto Nazareth’s Coração que Sente (arranged by Luiz); Sérgio Assad’s Mangabeira; and Traditional Brazilian Folksongs (arranged by Luiz).

Here is how the Chamber on the Mountain folks describe the artists:

“Violinist Hye-Jin Kim, winner of the 2009 Concert Artists Guild Competition, has been lauded by The Strad for her ‘... heart-stopping, unrivaled beauty ... well-thought out, yet of the moment.’ Kim crafts extraordinary programs often reflecting her interests in Art and Literature, which, paired with her rare sensitivity and intellect, set her apart in today’s music scene. This remarkable artistry brought her to international prominence quite early in her career when she was awarded First Prize at the Yehudi Menuhin Competition at the age of 19.”

and

“The guitarist, arranger and composer João Luiz began to play the popular music of his native Brazil professionally during his childhood, and was later trained in classical guitar by his mentor Henrique Pinto. As a performer and composer, João is equally at home with classical, Brazilian and world music; his solo guitar and guitar ensemble repertoire cover all the main works in the guitar literature from Dowland to Carter and Brazilian rhythms from choro to baião.”

General admission to Hye-Jin Kim and João Luiz is $25; students get in for $15. Click here for more information about Chamber of the Mountain, or call 805.646.9951 for advance reservations.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

