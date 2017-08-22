Gerald Carpenter: Chamber Orchestra Lowers Final Curtain

Back in April, a message showed up in my inbox with the ominous subject heading: SBCO Faces Suspension of Operations.

The message began: "In an effort to gauge the extent of financial support from the community, the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra has elected to suspend operations for the 2017-18 season, pending a review of the organization’s prospects beyond its current season."

Well, I said to myself (clearly in denial), they've got the whole summer to sort it out; they'll find a way. That particular well can't have run dry, not in Santa Barbara.

In any case, the special committee formed to look into those prospects wasn't going to be looking for ideas, they were looking for cash. In classical music ensembles, as in political parties, fund-raising is the only model in play, and one size fits all.

I got one more email from SBCO, describing last season's final concert, then nothing, until a couple of weeks ago, when a message arrived with the subject heading: SBCO to Cease Operations.

After a long pause, during which I stared at the screen without seeing anything, I opened the email and read:

"The Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra has elected to shutter the venerable ensemble permanently. The decision follows a Board vote in April to suspend operations for the 2017-18 season, pending a review of the organization’s prospects. The Chamber Orchestra presented its final concert of the 2016-17 season on May 16 at the Lobero Theatre.

"'The SBCO has exceeded its mission, and the time has come to close its doors and celebrate almost 40 years of exceptional music,' said SBCO Board Chair Joe Campanelli. 'This difficult decision was made after efforts to garner increased community support and seat a new Board came up short. I want to personally thank all those who have supported this great orchestra over the years. The organization also deeply appreciates the extraordinary dedication of our talented musicians and brilliant music director, Heiichiro Ohyama, as well as our Board. If funding is available, a grand celebratory concert may be planned.'"

Well, there it is (as the Emperor Joseph II kept saying in Amadeus). I felt I ought to write something, but I didn't want to do a post-mortem, still less a J'Accuse. I come to praise the Chamber Orchestra, not to bury it.

As one who always pays more attention to the music performed than the musicians performing it, I might have noted something was off from the increased diffidence of the SBCO programming.

I choose to believe that Maestro Ohyama — a musician of the highest artistic integrity — would have preferred it otherwise; that, left on his own, he would have preferred to offer more variety, more excitement and more challenges.

No classical music ensemble that lasts 38 years in today's environment can be called a failure.

By almost all standards — except, perhaps, their P&L statements — the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra was a raging success. Maestro Ohyama was brilliant, his band was luminous, his guest artists stellar.

I shall miss SBCO, as will all Santa Barbara music lovers. Some of my most cherished memories, from my 30-plus years of covering classical music in Santa Barbara, were of SBCO performances, especially enhanced by the vibrant acoustics of the Lobero.

Audiences have changed beyond recognition. We will not see the like again.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.