Gerald Carpenter: Chamber Orchestra Closes Season with Piano Virtuoso Alessio Bax

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra brings its 2015-2016 season to a spectacular finish with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, in the Lobero Theatre. Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama conducts, and the popular, dynamic piano virtuoso, Alessio Bax, returns as guest soloist.

The finale has two works on the program: Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5 in d-minor, Opus 107, ‘Reformation’ (1830), and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in Eb-Major, Opus 73 ‘Emperor’ (1810).

The “Reformation” Symphony is actually the second composed of Mendelssohn’s five adult works in the form, but it wasn’t published until some 20 years after his death, hence the high number.

The actual order in which they were composed is 1, 5, 4, 2, 3. Hearing the “Reformation” now, we can’t help but wonder how such a beautiful and exciting work could have languished so long in obscurity.

Even today, we are far more likely to hear the “Italian” (No. 4) or the “Scotch” (No. 3) in concert. The reasons are complex and not easily untangled — a dense tapestry of historical, social, critical and religious prejudices wove itself into a cocoon around the symphony until it disappeared from the living musical culture, only emerging after decades of neglect to be banished from Nazi concert halls because it was the work of a “Jew.”

And thereby hangs a tale.

The composer’s grandfather, Moses Mendelssohn (1729-1786), was an eminent philosopher and author, who was instrumental in spreading the principles of the Enlightenment and secularization in Jewish society. Moses’ son, Abraham, practiced what his father preached, and raised his children with virtually no religion whatsoever.

When his son, Felix, was 7, Abraham abruptly changed his mind and had all five of his children baptized as Lutherans.

This does not seem to have been opportunistic on Abraham’s part. He was rich and socially prominent, and there were far fewer restrictions on Jews in Protestant Prussia than in Catholic Austria — where Gustav Mahler, in the 1890s, had to convert to Catholicism to become director of the Vienna State Opera.

Nevertheless, historians and others have tended to assume that social ambition, more than religious conviction, were the driving forces behind the conversions.

Recent scholarship, however, has discovered that Felix became a devoted Christian (while never renouncing his Jewish heritage), and that he deliberately sought commissions for religious works, and composed much religious music.

When he married, it was to the daughter of a prominent French Calvinist minister. In 1829, as the 300th anniversary of the Presentation of the Augsburg Confession (the foundation document of Lutheranism) approached — even before the King of Prussia had officially proclaimed festivities in the City of Augsburg — Mendelssohn began work on a symphony on a Reformation theme in hopes that it would be chosen for performance as part of the celebrations.

Things didn’t work out. He had extensive touring commitments, and he caught the measles from one of his sisters and he didn’t finish the symphony in time for the big party.

The prize was awarded to the work of one Eduard Grell (and who of us does not know that name?). After one or two attempts to get the work played elsewhere — in Catholic Paris, for instance, where it was rejected for being “too scholarly” (read “too Protestant”) — he conducted it once or twice on his own dime (money was never a problem), but the lukewarm public reception, coupled with the weight of critical condescension, wore down his enthusiasm.

Gradually, he lost interest and buried it. As the late Kurt Vonnegut would say, “So it goes.”

