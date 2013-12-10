Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 8:22 pm | Fair 77º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra to Perform ‘String Triple’

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | December 10, 2013 | 8:28 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of Heiichiro Ohyama — celebrating his 30th year as SBCO music director — will play its last concert of 2013 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hahn Hall on the Music Academy of the West campus.

Heiichiro Ohyama
Heiichiro Ohyama

There will be no guest soloists, no winds and no brass or percussion — just the miraculous SBCO strings and their marvelous conductor, in a program they have dubbed "String Triple."

The evening's music will consist, as the motto suggests, of three string works, including Wolfgang Mozart's Divertimento for Strings No. 2 in B-Major, K.125b (a.k.a. K.137); John Rutter's Suite for Strings; and Franz Schubert's String Quartet  No. 14 in D-Minor, D. 810, “Death and the Maiden” (1824) (arranged for string orchestra by Gustav Mahler in 1896).

This is a charming playlist by anybody's standard. Young as he was when he wrote the three Divertimenti of K.125a-c — he was 16 — he had been working as a professional musician for a decade and was already a master. They were written for a string quartet but, as Alfred Einstein authoritatively points out, "there is nothing of chamber music" in the first two. Only the andante and finale of the third "are more delicately formed, but still suitable for performance by an orchestra."

The Rutter piece has more tangible melodies than a good deal of his output, because they are folk melodies. The Suite for Strings is mainly an admirable setting of lovely folk tunes in the great British tradition of Ralph Vaughan Williams and Gustav Holst, with the addition of some Walton astringency. An unexpected work, and a memorably fine one.

Mahler fully arranged just one movement of the Schubert quartet — any work with "Death" in the title was bound to catch his attention — but though he had sketched out how the others would go, he never got around to completing the arrangement himself. So, what we will hear is kind of like the "performing version" of his Tenth Symphony, of which only two movements are actually orchestrated by him.

Mahler doesn't add much more than his name to the music, which Schubert only heard once — with himself on the viola — and which was not even published until after his death. It remains as the original composer left it: haunting, enigmatic, lustrous. I keep reading that Schubert was obsessed with death when he wrote it, and that death is woven all through the work, like a skeleton, but I just don't hear it. It doesn't employ any of the cliches of mortal music, and if it didn't have that title, few would find the music especially morbid. Melancholy or sorrowful, yes, but not morbid.

If it's morbid you want, Hector Berlioz is your man, or Frédéric Chopin. But even with Berlioz and Chopin, there have to be words attached, an epigraph, a title, some words jotted on the score. Otherwise, a particularly lovely moment — and Schubert is, of course, packed full of them — one might not be able to help smiling, and that wouldn't do at all.

Tickets to this concert are $48, and can be purchased from the SBCO office at 805.966.2441 or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 