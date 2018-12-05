Gerald Carpenter: Choral Society Sings ‘Hallelujah!’

The Santa Barbara Choral Society and Orchestra, conducted by Jo Anne Wasserman, will present the sixth edition of their holiday program — The Hallelujah Project — at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, in the Lobero Theater, 33 E. Canon PerdidoSt.

Special guests include baritone Tyler Reece, the Goleta Valley Junior High School Chorus, and guest of honor, Angela Cartwright.

In the words of the Choral Society, here is how the event will go:

"Conductor Jo Anne Wasserman will lead the Santa Barbara Choral Society and Orchestra in this program of holiday merriment, returning to the Lobero stage for the sixth year.

“The concert will feature singers from the Goleta Valley Junior High Chorus, as well as Ralph Vaughan Williams’ ‘Fantasia on Christmas Carols’ with baritone soloist Tyler Reece, and the Randolf Alan Bass arrangement of ‘White Christmas.’

“Clement Moore’s holiday classic ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, set to orchestration, will feature guest of honor narrator Ms. Angela Cartwright, best known for her roles opposite Danny Thomas in Make Room for Daddy, as Brigitta Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, and as Penny Robinson in Lost in Space.

“Rumor has it that there could also be a visit from The Jolly Old Elf himself, so kids young and old will want to keep a watchful eye out! Parents and grandparents, make cherished memories with your children and grandchildren.

“For everyone of all ages, don’t miss making this YOUR holiday tradition. (Note that Saturday night’s concert begins an hour earlier than usual, at 7 p.m.)"

Major funding for The Hallelujah Project was provided by Richard and Marilyn Mazess. Additional funding was provided by The Ann Jackson Family Foundation and The Towbes Fund for the Performing Arts, a field of interest fund of the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Ticket prices are $50 (VIP includes post-show reception), $25 (reserved), and $7 (youth). Tickets available at the Lobero Box Office, by phone at 805-963-0761, or online at www.lobero.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.