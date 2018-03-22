Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:02 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Chris Hillman and Friends Play Benefit at Lobero

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | February 14, 2018 | 5:50 p.m.

Chris Hillman, co-founder of the Byrds, Flying the Burrito Brothers, the SHF Band, and the Desert Rose Band, is on tour with his new album, Bidin’ My Time, produced by the late, lamented Tom Petty. The tour stops in Santa Barbara at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at the Lobero Theater.

Performing with Hillman will be Herb Pedersen — of the Dillards and Desert Rose (Hillman's friend and collaborator for half a century — and John Jorgenson, also of Desert Rose fame.

Hillman, who has lived in Ventura forever, has said the concert's proceeds will go to the relief of victims of the Thomas Fire.

In addition to the new material, we are likely to hear songs from any point in Hillman's career: Byrds and before, Desert Rose and later.

Hillman's place in the Pantheon is secure, and he's alive to enjoy it. Considering the perilous decades he's traveled through as a professional musician, that's quite an achievement.

He was neither crazy nor self-destructive enough to be a pop star, but he has held the stage with many of the breed and has learned the hard way that most efforts to "save" are doomed. Yet, concern for his friends is the driving force behind many of his best songs, like
 
"Poor old Tom, living on the hill,
"Says he wants to quit, but I know he never will
"The bottle's his ticket to an early grave
"Nothing you can do, nothing you can say
"'Cept he's safe at home, safe at home
"Baby, stop crying, got to leave him alone ..."

Hillman has written some wonderful songs, and his voice manages to true, clear and expressive at once, yet it is his phenomenal instrumental ability that is the basis of his fame and fortune.

The world takes up even the greatest songs and drops them after awhile, but, as Robert Browning wrote, so long ago: "I can always leave off talking when I hear a master play."

Hillman's contributions to the groups he's founded — or joined, like Manassas — and to the recordings of his friends, like Gene Clark, have served as the vital connective tissue to music on our coast.

I first became aware of Herb Pedersen after he had joined the bluegrass band, The Dillards, for their fourth album, Wheatstraw Suite, one of the most important and influential albums in the early history of what came to be known as "country-rock."

He replaced banjo player Doug Dillard, who left the group he had co-founded with his brother Rodney, to team up with the Byrds' Gene Clark forming the Dillard & Clark Expedition.

Pedersen's contribution to the Dillards went beyond championship banjo-picking. He wrote or co-wrote attractive songs, sang leads and harmony, with Rodney.

Now, siblings sing the best harmony, in my experience, but for any singer looking beyond your genome for back up, you can't do better than Pedersen. Ask Linda Rondstadt or Emmylou Harris. Ask Chris Hillman.

John Jorgenson was new to me with Desert Rose. He is a lithe and charismatic performer and adds a touch of drama to the live show.

Tickets to Chris Hillman are going fast. They are $45, and can be purchased in person at the Lobero box office, 31 E. Canon Perdido St.; by phone at 963-0761; or on line at http://checkout.lobero.com/single/event.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 