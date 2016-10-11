Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:26 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: City College Takes Us to ‘Other Desert Cities’

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | October 11, 2016 | 3:14 p.m.

The next production of the Santa Barbara City College Theatre Group's 2016-17 season will be Jon Robin Baitz's Other Desert Cities.

The performances which start on Wednesday, are directed by R. Michael Gros, with scenic and lighting design by Patricia L. Frank, costumes by Pamela Shaw, sound by Ben Crop, and starring Tom Hinshaw, Stephanie Katers, E. Bonnie Lewis, Meredith McMinn and Justin Stark.

We are in Palm Springs, at the home of Lyman and Polly Wyeth, a couple that bears more than a passing resemblance to the late President and Mrs, Ronald Reagan.

It is Christmas time, and the Wyeths await the arrival of their daughter, Brooke, who has been out of touch for six years, has become a writer, and has written a book that exhumes the one body the Wyeths want most to stay buried.

Brooke has come home, manuscript under her arm, to spend Christmas with her parents, her brother and her aunt — and her only plan is to announce to her assembled family that something smelling very bad is about to hit the fan.

"A writer," wrote Joan Didion, "is always selling somebody out." That's one way of looking at it. Another way is Graham Greene's dictum that "a writer's youth is his capital."

Clearly, Brooke wants something, and her wanting it drives the play.

Years ago, her radical, Weatherman-style older brother committed suicide, and this is the story that her book purports to tell. But does she want to honor her brother or dishonor her parents? Are these mutually exclusive goals? Will she achieve either by the kind of personal confrontation the obviously has in mind?

She might not be selling her dead brother out, but she is clearly exploiting his tragedy in ways that seem unlikely to exalt his memory and may even diminish it — which might, indeed, be her intention. While Brooke is certainly the play's protagonist and main character, it is not obvious whether she is the hero or villain of the piece.

This is a very good play, easy to watch, and it raises a number of interesting questions about both the current state of our society and of family dynamics.

It is too bad that Baitz felt it necessary to give it a sprinkle of Reagan pixie dust to keep our attention. It's like telling us we won't take any interest in a story that doesn't have at least one recognizable celebrity in it.

Other Desert Cities previews at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 12-13, then plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 14-29 at the Garvin Theater on SBCC's West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive. Parking is free and near the theater.

Tickets to the previews are: $18 general, $15 seniors, $10 students; to the Thursday evenings and Sunday matinees: $24 general, $19 seniors, $14 students; and for Friday and Saturday evenings $26 general, $21 seniors, $17 students.

For information or reservations, call the Garvin Box Office 965-5935, or buy tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

— Gerald Carpenter is a Noozhawk Contributing Writer.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 