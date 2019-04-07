Pixel Tracker

Sunday, April 7 , 2019, 10:05 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: City College Theater Closes Season With Josh Harmon’s Significant Other

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | April 7, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

The SBCC Theater Group ends its 2018-19 season with Joshua Harmon's Significant Other (2017), directed by Katie Laris, with costumes by Pamela Shaw, sound by Barbara Hirsch, sets by Tom Buderwitz, and lighting by Rose Malone.

The cast includes Hazel Brady, Christian Duarte, Marion Freitag, Manu Davila, Aurora C. Gooch, Justin Kang, Irving Soto and Annabell Walker.

The Wikipedia synopsis of Significant Other is as follows:

"This play concerns the lives of four friends in their late 20s and their search for relationships in 21st century New York City. Jordan is single, and finding Mr. Right is much easier said than done.

"While surrounding himself with his close group of girlfriends, it comes to pass that the only thing harder than looking for love is supporting the loved ones around him. Through the play, the audience also meets Jordan's grandmother, coworkers, potential lovers, and his friends' future husbands."

Deadline Hollywood's Jeremy Gerard calls Significant Other "a swan dive into millennial angst," which manages to be vivid and opaque at the same time — a wonderful illustration of the principle that being able to picture something brings you no closer to understanding it (in the same way smartphone is an oxymoron).

For one thing, I am rather vague on what constitutes a millennial and, for another, I have yet to encounter the word "angst" in pop journalism when it wasn't used as an artsy put-down.

Be that as it may, Harmon, born in 1983, is presumably destined to be always lumped with the so-called millennials, as I am destined to be lumped with the so-called baby-boomers, but neither label tells you anything useful about the person to whom it is applied; except, perhaps, how soon he or she will be eligible for Social Security.

Harmon, in any case, seems a modest sort of fellow, who would never presume to speak for — or, even, exclusively to — his generation or birth cohort. He takes life as he finds it, including the dominant technologies, and writes about it with wit tempered with sympathy (or sympathy, tempered with wit).

His plays tell us a lot about his characters, a good deal about their milieu, and nothing at all about all the people who were born in the same year or decade.

"I tend to try to write about subjects that I don't fully understand," Harmon told interviewer Ted Sod. "I like to write about things I can see from multiple points of view.

"It's always more exciting when you land on something you can look at from this angle and that angle and be able to articulate valid reasons why each perspective has validity. There are certain subjects I know I would not write well about because I know exactly how I feel about them.

"I would struggle to write a play about abortion because I know how I feel about it. And I wouldn't do it well. It's always better when you find a subject that you're just not sure about and which you really could be swayed in multiple directions about.

"And then you have the freedom to see what it feels like to investigate multiple perspectives."

Harmon explains the premise of Significant Other thusly: “How do you make life work for yourself when you feel that you’re not living the life you’re supposed to be living or want to be living? And how do you deal with that when the changes that you need to make are in some ways outside of your control?”

Significant Other plays April 10-27, in the intimate Jurkowitz Theater on City College’s West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive. Performances are at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14; 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 20 and April 17.

The April 14 performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Ticket prices for the April 10-11 previews are $18 general, $15 seniors, $10 students; for Wednesday and Thursday evenings, and Saturday and Sunday matinees, $24 general, $19 seniors, $14 students; for Friday and Saturday evenings, $26 general, $21 seniors, $17 students.

Tickets can be purchased at the Garvin Theater box office, 805-965-5935 or online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 