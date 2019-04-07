Gerald Carpenter: City College Theater Closes Season With Josh Harmon’s Significant Other

The SBCC Theater Group ends its 2018-19 season with Joshua Harmon's Significant Other (2017), directed by Katie Laris, with costumes by Pamela Shaw, sound by Barbara Hirsch, sets by Tom Buderwitz, and lighting by Rose Malone.

The cast includes Hazel Brady, Christian Duarte, Marion Freitag, Manu Davila, Aurora C. Gooch, Justin Kang, Irving Soto and Annabell Walker.

The Wikipedia synopsis of Significant Other is as follows:

"This play concerns the lives of four friends in their late 20s and their search for relationships in 21st century New York City. Jordan is single, and finding Mr. Right is much easier said than done.

"While surrounding himself with his close group of girlfriends, it comes to pass that the only thing harder than looking for love is supporting the loved ones around him. Through the play, the audience also meets Jordan's grandmother, coworkers, potential lovers, and his friends' future husbands."

Deadline Hollywood's Jeremy Gerard calls Significant Other "a swan dive into millennial angst," which manages to be vivid and opaque at the same time — a wonderful illustration of the principle that being able to picture something brings you no closer to understanding it (in the same way smartphone is an oxymoron).

For one thing, I am rather vague on what constitutes a millennial and, for another, I have yet to encounter the word "angst" in pop journalism when it wasn't used as an artsy put-down.

Be that as it may, Harmon, born in 1983, is presumably destined to be always lumped with the so-called millennials, as I am destined to be lumped with the so-called baby-boomers, but neither label tells you anything useful about the person to whom it is applied; except, perhaps, how soon he or she will be eligible for Social Security.

Harmon, in any case, seems a modest sort of fellow, who would never presume to speak for — or, even, exclusively to — his generation or birth cohort. He takes life as he finds it, including the dominant technologies, and writes about it with wit tempered with sympathy (or sympathy, tempered with wit).

His plays tell us a lot about his characters, a good deal about their milieu, and nothing at all about all the people who were born in the same year or decade.

"I tend to try to write about subjects that I don't fully understand," Harmon told interviewer Ted Sod. "I like to write about things I can see from multiple points of view.

"It's always more exciting when you land on something you can look at from this angle and that angle and be able to articulate valid reasons why each perspective has validity. There are certain subjects I know I would not write well about because I know exactly how I feel about them.

"I would struggle to write a play about abortion because I know how I feel about it. And I wouldn't do it well. It's always better when you find a subject that you're just not sure about and which you really could be swayed in multiple directions about.

"And then you have the freedom to see what it feels like to investigate multiple perspectives."

Harmon explains the premise of Significant Other thusly: “How do you make life work for yourself when you feel that you’re not living the life you’re supposed to be living or want to be living? And how do you deal with that when the changes that you need to make are in some ways outside of your control?”

Significant Other plays April 10-27, in the intimate Jurkowitz Theater on City College’s West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive. Performances are at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, April 14; 2 p.m. Saturdays, April 20 and April 17.

The April 14 performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Ticket prices for the April 10-11 previews are $18 general, $15 seniors, $10 students; for Wednesday and Thursday evenings, and Saturday and Sunday matinees, $24 general, $19 seniors, $14 students; for Friday and Saturday evenings, $26 general, $21 seniors, $17 students.

Tickets can be purchased at the Garvin Theater box office, 805-965-5935 or online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

