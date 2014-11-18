Gerald Carpenter: CREATE Concert to Serve Up Sampler of Latest Music

The UCSB program CREATE — the Center for Research in Electronic Arts Technology — is sponsoring a performance event called "Autumn Waveforms" at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 19 in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall (UCSB Music Building).

David Rosenboom, dean of the School of Music at Cal Arts and a double threat as composer and performer, will be headlining the show with a recent work of his for instruments and electronics.

We will also hear the West Coast premiere of Then, a new piece by faculty composer Curtis Roads, who presented its European premiere in Athens in September. Roads acquired the unique sound material of the work by processing electronic pulses through a Studer analog tape recorder in a feedback circuit.

Those who have followed with rapt attention the successive chapters of the Mayan Cycle, the masterpiece in progress by UCSB faculty composer Jeremy Haladyna, will rejoice that this concert will feature the latest installment of the cycle, Maya Zodiac in its eight channel version, which "takes us through the 13 stations of the Mayan zodiac as it clocks heavenly motions taking over 27,000 years." The performance includes recorded vocals and narration by Los Angeles-based soprano Allison Bernal.

Finally, the CREATE Ensemble, led by Matthew Wright, will design and operate an interactive live composition specific to this concert.

Tickets to this concert are $10 for general admission and $5 for students, with UCSB students admitted free.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.