Gerald Carpenter: De Waart Conducts Mozart, Bates, Rachmaninov

The next concert by the Music Academy's Festival Orchestra will be conducted by the elegant Dutch maestro Edo de Waart, music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, in the Granada Theater, 1214 State St.

De Waart's program will consist of Wolfgang Mozart's Overture to his opera "Don Giovanni, K. 527 (1787)," the Santa Barbara Premiere of Mason Bates' "Garages of the Valley, for Orchestra (2014)," and Sergei Rachmaninov's "Symphony No. 2 in e-minor, Opus 27 (1907)."

"Don Giovanni," with its miraculous libretto by Lorenzo da Ponte, is the greatest of all operas, and it follows that the Overture is entirely worth of it.

That is not to say it is the greatest of all overtures, because that honor, if it is to have any grounding in reality, belongs to one of Beethoven's.

Indeed, the "Don Giovanni" overture does such an adroit job of setting the stage for the opera that, when played, as here, as a concert piece, there's always the slightest twinge of disappointment when Leporello doesn't stride on and begin complaining ("Notte e giorno faticar/ Per chi nulla sa gradir...!").

But, it is also universal in its power to set us up to hear whatever comes next — in this case, Mason Bates and Sergei Rachmaninov.

The "Valley" referenced in the title of the Bates' piece is not the San Fernando Valley of dubious distinction. It does not refer to a real topographical feature at all, but to the web of humble structures wherein our cybernetic future was forged: Silicon Valley.

"Much of the Digital Age, was dreamed up in the most low-tech of spaces," Bates said. "The garages that dot the landscape of Silicon Valley housed the visionaries behind Apple, Hewlett Packard, Intel and Google.

"The imagined music of these tech workshops begins hyper-kinetically yet sporadically, filled with false starts," he said.

It soon flashes into a quicksilver world of out exotic textures and tunings that is informed by the music of Frenchman Gérard Grisey (whose imaginative orchestrations sound electronic but are completely unplugged).

The exhilarating finale reflects the infectious optimism of the great inventors of our time, who conjured new worlds within the bright Valley’s dark garages."

"Garages of the Valley" was commissioned by the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Toronto Symphony and the Milwaukee Symphony.

Since De Waart is music director of the Milwaukee orchestra and enjoys an artistic partnership with the Saint Paul ensemble, it is easy to see how the work came to his attention.

In fact, with his unwavering encouragement of contemporary composers, it is possible he was instrumental in the commission.

Like most of Bates' music I have heard, this piece is light-hearted, cheeky, and entirely accessible.

Rachmaninov doesn't get a great deal of respect as a symphonist, yet I'd match his three works in the form with those of any of his contemporaries for the amount of pleasure they give.

The premiere of the "Symphony No. 1 in d-minor, Opus 13 (1896)" is a well-documented disaster entirely attributable to the wretched conducting of Alexander Glazunov, who was falling-down drunk when he showed up at the theater and replenished his buzz frequently during the performance.

Humiliated, Rachmaninov almost quit composing in the aftermath. He tinkered with the "First" for the rest of his life, but never tried to reintroduce it. Pity, there are some wonderful things in it and it is very well-made.

The "Symphony No. 3 in a-minor, Opus 44 (1936)," the composer's favorite, is also a wonderful work, deeply tuneful despite its patent modernism and its unmistakable American overtones. Yet, like the "First," it never clicked with the public.

That leaves the "Symphony No. 2," the longest and least dramatic of the three. But never mind the length and the pacing, this symphony is irresistible.

All you need to be swept away by it is to reset, temporarily, your inner clock, to a more gracious time and to the emotional world swept away by the Revolution of 1917.

Rachmaninov had a unique ability to take his time without boring anybody, and this gift is nowhere in evidence to a greater degree than in the "Second Symphony," a gorgeous, melancholy masterpiece.

