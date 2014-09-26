Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:28 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Elite Theatre Looks Toward Elections with ‘November’

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | September 26, 2014 | 8:11 a.m.

Just in time for the election season, the Elite Theatre in Oxnard (2731 S. Victoria Ave.) will present a new production of David Mamet's 2008 political satire, November.

David Mamet
As someone said of Billy Wilder, David Mamet sees the worst in our politicians, and he sees it funny.

The play, directed by Tom Eubanks, produced by Vivien Latham, and starring Ronald Rezac, David Colville, Laura Ring, John Eslick and Rick de Leon, will run this Friday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 2.

The situation of November — one could scarcely call it a plot — is that incumbent President Charles H.P. Smith is facing a steeply uphill re-election battle in a matter of days, and his poll numbers are as "low as Ghandi's cholesterol." Everyone in the United States hates him. His political advisor comes up with a harebrained scheme that involves the presidential prerogative of pardoning a turkey at Thanksgiving.

To complicate matters further, he has an important speech coming up, and the only person who can write it is a lesbian who holds the speech hostage to President Smith, agreeing to marry the speechwriter and her girlfriend so they can go to China and adopt a baby. Throw in about 200 politically incorrect one-liners, a lobbyist for the turkey industry and a Native American chieftain, and you have the range of November.

But for the fact that Neil Simon doesn't do politics, you would swear this was Neil Simon play; it is, basically, the Simon principal applied to a political sitcom. There are no serious issues brought up; nothing seems at stake but the nearly inevitable job change of a thoroughly corrupt and cynical politician.

Nevertheless, it is very, very funny. It is partly reminiscent of the famous BBC series Yes, Prime Minister, which starred Nigel Hawthorne and Paul Eddington — if you make allowances for the huge differences between British political culture and ours. And there isn't really any likable character in it, only likable actors.

November plays at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $18 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.

For reservations, call 805.483.5118.   

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 