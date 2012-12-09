Gerald Carpenter: As End of (Mayan) Time Draws Near, Jeremy Haladyna Cues the Music

Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 7:38 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | December 9, 2012 | 2:22 a.m.

Jeremy Haladyna
The Mayan time shift approaches, and UC Santa Barbara faculty composer Jeremy Haladyna, a total Mayaniac (and who can blame him, considering the irresistible fascination the culture exerts on all those who have any contact with it), proposes to commemorate the event with a recital drawn from his 30 (!) works based on, or addressing, Maya culture. The concert, called “End of the Mayan Epoch: Jeremy Haladyna Honors December 2012,” will take place at 8 p.m. Sunday at UCSB’s Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall.

The program includes both released and unreleased pieces from Haladyna’s epic Mayan Cycle — notably “the Mayan calendar tuned as pitch, so as to sonically reflect its fascinating time cycles.” Don’t even try to anticipate what that will sound like, just bring a receptive frame of mind with you when you go.

Haladyna’s faculty colleagues, Steven Gross (horn) and Andy Radford (bassoon), will also be on hand: Gross to perform 2012, written for him by Haladyna 10 years ago, while Radford will play the solo Intro to The Descent of Kukulcan, a chamber work Haladyna composed for him based on Mayan architectural themes.

Graduate flautist Abigail Sten joins Haladyna in a performance of the recent composition “Lost: White Dog (Sak Tz’i)” — a reprise of their collaboration at the ECM concert. Haladyna will conclude with his solo piano work Yaxuun about a sacred turquoise bird that witnessed “the very moment of the first Creation” — reminding us that, as Eliot said, “In my end is my beginning.”

Admission to the concert is $15 general, $7 students, with tickets available at the door, or click here to purchase them in advance.

Click here for more information on “End of the Mayan Epoch: Jeremy Haladyna Honors 2012,” or call 805.893.7001.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

