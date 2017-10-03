Gerald Carpenter: Ensemble Season Begins with Woody Allen World Premiere

The Ensemble Theatre Company's 2017-2018 season will open with a world premiere: an adaptation for the stage of Woody Allen's 1992 movie Husbands and Wives.

The production, adapted and directed by the Ensemble's artistic director, Jonathan Fox, stars Gabriel Marin, Lesley Fera, Douglas Dickerman and Alicia Sedwick. Also in the cast are Emily James, Emily Goglia, Jeff Lorch and Nicholas Santa Maria.

Sets and lighting are by Francois-Pierre Couture, costumes by Dianne K. Graebner, and sound by Randall Tico.

Husbands and Wives previews Oct. 5-6, opens Oct. 7 and runs through Oct. 22 in the New Vic Theater, 33 W. Victoria St.

The performance "will incorporate innovative staging and live streamed video to create a multi-layered performance."

According to the Ensemble, Husbands and Wives "follows two couples, facing middle age squarely in the face, who find themselves questioning their faltering marriages."

"Adapting a film to the stage is a new and exciting venture for Ensemble Theatre Company, and for me personally," said Fox. "I’ve been an enormous fan of Woody Allen’s films since I was very young, so it’s a great honor to work on this adaptation.

"Husbands and Wives is edgy and complex, with a strong undercurrent of pathos and humor and should make for a captivating theatrical experience."

Film-maker Ingmar Bergman has long been one of Allen's most admired masters, and Husband's and Wives is more or less Allen's take on the Swedish titan's Scenes from a Marriage — albeit a lot funnier and easier to watch.

("Let's face it," said a woman to her husband in a New Yorker cartoon, "you're never going to be in the mood to see Scenes from a Marriage."

Allen began his career as a comedy writer for the likes of Jack Paar, Garry Moore and Sid Caesar. He soon took up performing his own material as a stand-up, and had a good run of it, cutting a couple of long-playing records that sold well.

Along about this time, he began getting his stories, sketches, and cartoon captions in the New Yorker, and other magazines.

Encouraged by his success with his writing, he launched himself into a career as a playwright. His first two plays — Don't Drink the Water (1966) and Play It Again, Sam (1969) — were Broadway hits, and were both turned into popular motion pictures, although not directed by Allen.

Allen's first screenplay was for What's New, Pussycat? (1965), with Peter O'Toole, and he also had a hand in writing (without credit) the bizarre James Bond spoof, Casino Royale (1967), in which he also played Jimmy Bond ("Watch it! I have a very low death threshold!").

Once he started directing his own scripts, with Take the Money and Run (1969), Allen immediately established himself as a force to be reckoned with in American culture.

His relationship, personal and professional, with Diane Keaton culminated in Annie Hall (1977), which won four Academy Awards — Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director — and proved one of the most socially influential films made in the United States in the second half of the 20th century.

Allen has changed directions numerous times since then, but has kept his following with the Academy voters. Dozens of his screenplays have been nominated, including Husbands and Wives; two others have won — Midnight in Paris and Hannah and Her Sisters.

Husbands and Wives plays at 8 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $35-$70 reserved seating, $20 for students, and $35 for "patrons age 29-and-under." For tickets and other information, call 965-5400, or visit www.etcsb.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.