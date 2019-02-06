Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 6 , 2019, 3:01 am | Fair 36º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Ensemble Theater Company Bring’s Miller’s Masterpiece to New Vic

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | February 6, 2019 | 1:29 a.m.

Feb. 7–24, the Ensemble Theater Company (ETC) will offer its new production, in the New Vic Theater, 33 W. Victoria St., of Arthur Miller's Pulitzer and Tony Award-winning play Death of a Salesman (1949), with Henry Woronicz as Willy Loman, and a cast that includes Gigi Bermingham, Michael Bernard, Jenn Chandler, John P. Connolly, Alex Nee, Trevor Peterson, Sergi Robles, Paul Sandberg and Sarah Saviano.

The production is directed by Joe Hanreddy, with scenic design by Se Hyun Oh, costumes by Dianne K. Graebner, and lighting by Jean-Yves Tessier. The original music, which will be performed live, was composed and produced by Barry G. Funderburg, who also served as sound designer.

Historically, only plays that chronicled the death of a king were worthy of the name "tragedy."

It was one of Arthur Miller's greatest services to theater to have wrested tragedy from the royal domain and applied it to the stories of ordinary people, as subject to emotional storms and destructive obsessions as the great of this world, but whose dramas play out beneath the radar of the public's attention.

Speaking of another of his great plays, A View From the Bridge (1955), Miller observed that a key feature of tragedy is betrayal, but that the essence of a drama, what makes it a tragedy, in his view, is that the audience member wants to pull the protagonist aside and warn him of his impending destruction at the hands of fate.

In Death of a Salesman, Willy Loman is reaching the end of his rope. He feels that his one great gift — what sets him apart from his contemporaries — that is, his ability to sell, is slipping away from him.

His world has begun to disintegrate, and there seems to be no way for him to stop it, or even slow it down. When we first meet Willy, he has already passed the point of no return. His last few hours, full of fear and desperation, are an indelible chapter in American drama.

Miller's politics, like his heart, were on the left, but Death of a Salesman is neither a critique of capitalism nor a call to arms for the masses. It is the story of one individual — Walt Whitman's "single, separate person" — and the choices he made.

I have seen productions in which Willy was played by Frederic March, by Lee J. Cobb and by Dustin Hoffmann, and each was totally convincing, yet different from the others. Willy is one of the essential characters of the American Theater.

Single tickets to Death of a Salesman are $25-$45. For tickets, performances times and dates, and other information, call 805-965-5400, or visit https://store.ensembletheatre.com/.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to new[email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 