Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy Festival Artists to Premiere Paul Chihara’s ‘Duo Lyrico’

The next concert in the Music Academy of the West’s Festival Artist Series starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, in the Lobero Theatre.

The program consists of the world premiere of Paul Chihara’s Duo Lyrico with Glenn Dicterow (violin) and Karen Dreyfus (viola); Adam Schoenberg’s Winter Music (2012) with Timothy Day (flute), Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida (oboe), Richie Hawley (clarinet), Dennis Michel (bassoon) and Julie Landsman (horn); Samuel Barber’s Summer Music, Op.31 (1956) with the same wind quintet; and Franz Schubert’s Piano Trio No. 1 in Bb-major, Op. 99 (1827) with Kathleen Winkler (violin), Alan Stepansky (cello) and Warren Jones (piano).

Paul Chihara was born in Seattle in 1938. When he was four, a few months after Pearl Harbor, he and his family were taken into custody and sent — along with nearly 10,000 other Americans of Japanese ancestry — to an internment camp in Minidoka, Idaho, where he spent three years.

Although this is a rather shameful episode in American history, Minidoka and the other internment camps bear no resemblance to the Nazi death camps or the Japanese prison camps of the same era.

The inmates were not mistreated: they were well fed, clothed and housed, and families were kept together.

Chihara, who believes that musical aptitude is congenital, recalls that his first musical performances were in the camp.

He would memorize popular songs of the era — “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “We’ll Meet Again” and so on — that he had heard on the radio and sing them to his fellow inmates in the canteen as evening entertainment.

Nevertheless, when he attended the University of Washington, he studied English literature, earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in that subject.

He then went to Cornell for his doctorate, but while he was there Nadia Boulanger came to the campus for a lecture series, met Chihara, and, with her uncanny gifts, divined that he was meant to be a composer.

That was the first of two significant encounters that determined his career. He followed Boulanger back to Paris, studied with her, then went to what was then West Berlin to study with Ernst Pepping before returning to Cornell to earn his doctorate under Robert Palmer.

The second encounter was with the raffish, renegade filmmaker Roger Corman, who hired Chihara at starvation wages and gave him a complete, hands-on education in film-making. The fledgling composer’s first film score was for Corman’s Death Race 2000 (1975).

Up to that point, Chihara had served as a composer in academia and, therefore, had been forced to tow the 12-tone line.

The Corman film occasioned his departure from academia and a return to tonality. Since then, he has composed scores for over 90 motion pictures and television series, while continuing a prolific regimen of composition for the concert hall, ballet and musical theater.

His exquisite Bagatelles: Twice Seven Haikus for Solo Piano (2011) was commissioned by the Music Academy’s Jerome Lowenthal in his capacity as head of the piano program at Juilliard.

Chihara loves cats — most photographs of him show him sporting one of his t-shirts with a cat on the front — and thinks that the felines are distinguished by their ability to charm. He thinks that music should charm as well. His certainly does.

Adam Schoenberg (born 1980) has not had quite so dramatic and colorful a life as Paul Chihara, and he is not, he regretfully admits, related to Arnold Schoenberg, so far as he knows.

What he shares with Chihara is a gift for writing music that charms, rather than challenges, the listener. Of Winter Music, he writes:

“Winter Music was commissioned by Quintet of the Americas, and is approximately 6 minutes in duration. Barber’s Summer Music proved to be the main source of inspiration, as I have always considered his woodwind quintet to be one of the best ever written for the medium. He was a true-American composer who, along with Ives, Gershwin, Copland, and Bernstein, helped define the sound of American classical music. I have always felt connected to these composers, so I wanted to write a quintet that feels American in spirit. The theme that the Quintet of the Americas proposed to me was our universe, images of galaxies, planets, and stars. With this in mind, I thought about what it would be like to be on another planet. This lead me to think about my New England roots, and how I am now living in Los Angeles and experiencing my first winter. Combining all of these thoughts, images, and experiences into one artistic idea, I have come up with Winter Music: A companion piece to the first part of Barber’s Summer Music, and my idea of life on a single planet in one of the 170 billion galaxies located millions of light-years away from earth. That is, a fantasy world somehow paralleling and reflecting my first winter in Los Angeles: magically-warm, fairy-tale like, whimsical, light, airy, and full of love. The work is dedicated to Sarah, Carter, and my little niece.”

Tickets to this concert are $42 and can be purchased at the Lobero box office (33 East Canon Perdido Street), by phone at 805.963.0761 or 805.899.2222, or online at www.musicacademy.org

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.