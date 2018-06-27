Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:38 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Festival Orchestra Born to Tunes of Berlioz, Beethoven

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | June 27, 2018 | 10:09 a.m.

In terms of Festival protocol, Maestro Larry Rachleff has become the orchestral equivalent of Maestro Jerome Lowenthal.

That is to say that, while every Musical Academy summer has begun its schedule of performance events, for as long as anyone can recall, with a piano masterclass by Jerome Lowenthal, so now, for many years, it has fallen to Larry Rachleff to create, as it were ex nihilo, a world class symphony orchestra out of the young instrumental fellows arriving at the Miraflores from all points of the compass, and to lead them through their first public performance anywhere.
 
This year, Maestro Rachleff's quietly decisive leadership will bear its first fruits in a Festival Orchestra concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 30, in the Granada Theater.
 
The program of this concert consists of three works: Hector Berlioz's "Overture: Le corsaire, Opus 21" (1844); the Suite No. 2 from Manuel de Falla's ballet, The Three-Cornered Hat (1919); and Ludwig Beethoven's "Symphony No. 6 In F-Major, Opus 68, 'Pastoral' " (1808).
 
Berlioz makes no mention of "Le corsaire" in his wonderful Memoirs. He wrote this concert overture in 1844, in Nice, where he had gone to escape the wreck of his marriage to Harriet Smithson.

If there is a program to the work, it has not come down to us, but some of the influences on the composition may be deduced from the succession of the titles he gave it.

At first, he called it "La Tour de Nice" (The Tower of Nice). Then, as he was in thrall to the American novelist, American novelist, James Fenimore Cooper, he renamed it "Le corsaire Rouge," which was the French title of Cooper's novel, The Red Rover.

Finally he shortened it to "Le Corsaire," which some take as a reference to Lord Byron's poem, The Corsair, but he probably did it to remove suggestions of programmatic intent. It is brief (eight minutes), lively, and irresistible.
 
Falla's ballet El Sombrero de Tres Picos (The Three-Cornered Hat) was written on a commission from Sergei Diaghilev, choreographed by Léonide Massine, and premiered by the Ballet Russes, with sets by Pablo Picasso, in 1919.

It was a departure for the company, not because of the Spanish setting or Falla's use of Spanish themes, but because Massine employed the techniques, somewhat simplified, of Spanish dance instead of classical ballet.

In its orchestral suite form, it reamins one of Falla's most popular scores.

It is doubtful whether any Beethoven work gains by being written about, but if the first bars of the "Pastoral" Symphony don't convince you that you're hearing music of unsurpassed beauty and warmth, you are probably in the wrong hall.
 
Tickets to this Festival Orchestra concert are $10 (community access) to $100, and can be purchased at the Granada Theatre Ticket Office, 1214 State St., by phone at 805-969-8787 or 805-899-2222, or online at www.musicacademy.org.

The Orchestra Series is supported by Mary Lynn and Warren Staley.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 