Gerald Carpenter: Festival Orchestra to Wave the Stars and Stripes With Weekend Concerts

For the Independence Day weekend, the Music Academy of the West is making an offer no red-blooded American music lover can refuse: a brace of community concerts of American music by the Academy Festival Orchestra, conducted Larry Rachleff, with the celebrated pianist (and Mosher Guest Artist) Jean-Yves Thibaudet as soloist.

The concerts happen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at The Granada Theatre. Admission, thanks to generous contributions by the academy’s steadfast supporters, is a mere $10 for anyone over 17 and free for all who are 7-17. (If you have youngsters under 7, you will need to find a baby-sitter).

The program for these concerts will consist of three American, or quasi-American, works: John Adams’ Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986); George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue (1924), with M. Thibaudet; and Antonín Dvořák’s “New World Symphony” (1893).

With the Adams piece, tempo is everything — tempo and momentum. We will probably not be able to recall any tunes afterwards, but we’ll be breathing a lot faster and our hearts will be pounding.

Adams’ only gloss on the title of the piece is “You know how it is when someone asks you to ride in a terrific sports car, and then you wish you hadn’t?”

This is hardly self-promotion, because it implies that the audience will regret listening, though I doubt that any of us will. (I believe, anyway, that the “machine” of the title is not an automobile but the composition itself.)

Adams subtitled the work “A Fanfare for Orchestra,” and, as such, it makes an appropriate introduction to a concert of American tunes — everybody knows we Americans worship speed.

Towards the end of his tragically short life, when he was living in Hollywood, George Gershwin used to play tennis once or twice a week with Arnold Schoenberg.

The games were at Gershwin’s house, of course — Schoenberg had a good position at UC Los Angeles by then, but it did not earn him a salary that would support a house with a swimming pool and tennis court the way Gershwin’s song-writing did. (Hoagy Carmichael once said that he could have retired on the sheet music sales of “Stardust”).

The respective composers of Erwartung and “Someone to Watch Over Me,” neither Schoenberg nor Gershwin were particularly athletic. They well-matched on the court and enjoyed their games, which had no predestined outcome.

Eventually, as he always did when he was in the company of a great composer, Gershwin asked Schoenberg for lessons in composition.

Unlike Ravel, Schoenberg demurred: “I would only make you a bad Schoenberg,” he said, “and you’re such a good Gershwin already.”

Gershwin had offered to pay, naturally, and Schoenberg had too much integrity to string a rich American along — his friend, after all — just to gain a few extra dollars, but this anecdote also speaks to George Gershwin’s (utterly groundless) insecurity as a classical composer.

And we, his countrymen, still suffer that insecurity, cowed by the great weight of the European tradition. Gershwin wrote American music in European forms. The part of his music that sounds very different from what we think of as “classical” music tends to be based on African-American harmonies, chord progressions and rhythms.

We listen and love it, but, at the same time, we feel like we need to condescend. We feel as if we need to find in European music a profundity, a philosophical importance, that is patently lacking in American music.

It’s an illusion, founded on the scowling portraits of Beethoven. Music is music, and all that matters is whether we like it or don’t. And who doesn’t like Rhapsody in Blue?

There are actually quite a few wonderful American symphonies; we don’t need to keep trotting out the Dvořák, as beautiful and inspiring as it truly is.

I think that a lot of its appeal to us is that it sounds like the soundtrack of an epic western movie — Dances with Wolves, maybe, or The Big Country. It has that kind of visual appeal.

