Gerald Carpenter: Flautists Suzanne Duffy, Paul Fried to Sweeten Sunday with Music at Trinity

Flautists Suzanne Duffy and Paul Fried, with pianist Christopher Davis, will perform “A Valentine Delight: Music for Two Flutes” — part of the delightful “Music at Trinity” series — at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara. Admission is free.

As you might suppose, the program is a gentle, lyrical one: the Serenade, Opus 35 of the American composer, Howard Hanson (1896-1981), the Trio for Two Flutes and Piano (1997) by Jean-Michele Damase (born 1928), the Sonata No. 1 in A Major (1917) by Philippe Gaubert (1879-1941), the Sonata for Flute and Piano, Opus 167, “Undine” by Carl Reinecke (1824-1910), and the Rigoletto Fantasie, Opus 38 by the celebrated Doppler brothers, Franz (1821-1883) and Karl (1825-1900).

All the composers represented on this program — with the exception of Hanson —were/are as famous as performers on the flute as they were as composers, and their compositions are likely to involve their instrument in a prominent role.

The Hanson piece comes from a different tradition. Hanson is known as a composer, then as a pedagogue and conductor, but he is here keeping up a well-established practice among American composers, that of doing well by the flute: this lovely Serenade joins significant works for the flute by Charles Tomlinson Griffes, Amy Marcy Cheney Beach and Arthur Foote on the still-active concert programs.

