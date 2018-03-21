Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:59 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Free Concert Offers Italian Vocal, German and French Piano Music

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | March 21, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The next free concert by the Santa Barbara Music Club, in partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 24, in the Faulkner Gallery in the downtown library branch. Admission, as I said, is free.

The program for this concert features soprano Takako Wakita and pianist Betty Oberacker performing Italian Love Songs by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi, Wolfgang Mozart, Benedetto Marcello and Ernesto de Curtis.

After the vocal performance, pianist Natasha Kislenko will play Ludwig Beethoven’s "Piano Sonata No. 21 in C-Major, Opus 53. "Waldstein" (1804)," and two pieces by Claude Debussy: "La cathédrale engloutie" from Préludes, Book 1 (1909–10) and "L’isle joyeuse (1904)."

A lovely program, this.

Pergolesi (1710-36) was only 26 when he died, yet that is six years more than the marvelous Spaniard, Juan Crisóstomo de Arriaga (1806–26), who died 10 days short of his 20th birthday.

In that six years, Pergolesi managed to compose everything for which he is revered today:

Two flute concertos (one of doubtful attribution); the sparkling intermezzo "La Serva Padrona;" the mesmerizing "Stabat Mater" (literally a deathbed composition); and half a dozen gorgeous sinfonias (which were later strip-mined by Stravinsky for his ballet Pulcinella.

After his death, Pergolesi became quite popular, and publishers attached his name to all sorts of pieces because they sold.

It wasn't until the late 20th century that musicologists began to sort out his catalogue, and arguments still rage about what he did and did not compose.

Marcello (1686-1739) is chiefly remembered for his sublime oboe concerto.

For more information on this or other Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit www.sbmusicclub.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 