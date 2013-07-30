Friday, June 22 , 2018, 5:47 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Freud, Lewis Go Head to Head in Center Stage Play

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | July 30, 2013 | 6:51 p.m.

The DIJO production of Freud’s Last Session by Mark St. Germain starts the second half of its run at the Center Stage Theater, with four performances left to go. The play is directed by Jerry Oshinsky and stars Ed Giron as Sigmund Freud and Justin Stark as C.S. (Clive Staples) Lewis.

Sigmund Freud
Sigmund Freud

Freud’s Last Session was "suggested" by the book The Question of God: C.S. Lewis and Sigmund Freud Debate God, Love, Sex, and the Meaning of Life by Armand Nicholi Jr. The conversation dramatized in the play almost certainly never took place, although it was not an impossibility. It is, moreover, completely plausible.

The two characters — Freud and Lewis — were within 50 miles of each other on the day in question: Sept. 1, 1939. Lewis was certainly aware of Freud, having written satirically about him in a recent book, and it's possible, though not certain, that Freud was aware of Lewis.

Nicholi, a professor at Harvard, constructs the debate by cutting and pasting from the writings of the two men, having each address some point the other had made. So convincing was Nicholi's editing that his book became a four-part PBS series with the same name. Once he had read it, St. Germain no doubt found it inevitable that he put the dialogs on stage.

It's conceivable that, nowadays, Lewis (1898-1963) — Oxford medievalist, fantasy author and Christian apologist — is better-known to readers than Freud (1856-1939), neurologist and founder of psychoanalysis. Children everywhere have grown up loving Lewis' epic fantasy, The Chronicles of Narnia, and many intelligent adult pilgrims have been brought to faith by Lewis' books, The Screwtape Letters, Mere Christianity, The Problem of Pain and many others; and, while Freud's achievement as a therapist, author and philosopher remains huge and immortal, he is not the day-to-day force in psychotherapy that he once was. His ideas and methods have been largely superseded — especially in the United States — by prescription drugs.

Freud was born a Jew, but in matters of religion, was a lifelong atheist. As a psychologist, however, he was fascinated by religion, and often wrote about it. His fullest statement on the matter was in his 1927 essay, The Future of an Illusion, in which he focused on religion as a system of moral coercion, a way of making men do the right thing. He had become convinced that, to maintain civilization, some sort of coercion would always be necessary, because of the facts "that men are not spontaneously fond of work, and that arguments are of no avail against their passions."

Lewis was born a Christian, but he, too, spent years of his youth as an atheist. Yet he always wrote about religion as a believer, not a detached observer. And wrote as a lay theologian, not a priest. His deepest thoughts were expressed plainly, with sympathy and insight.

In <I>Mere Christianity</i>, for instance, he says: "The most dangerous thing you can do is take any one impulse of your own nature and set it up as the thing you ought to follow at all costs. There is not one of them which will not make us into devils if we set it up as an absolute guide. You might think love of humanity in general was safe, but it is not. If you leave out justice you will find yourself breaking agreements and faking evidence in trials 'for the sake of humanity,' and become in the end a cruel and treacherous man."

Freud had some blind spots. He stayed in Vienna for several months after the "anschluss" the made Austria part of the Third Reich, under the mistaken impression that he was too well-known for the Nazis to arrest and kill. Eventually, his grandson and a sympathetic official managed to get him, his wife and daughter, out of the country and to England, where he was able to die when he thought the time was right, not the Nazis.

C.S. Lewis
C.S. Lewis

The play takes place a couple of weeks before Freud, 83 and suffering from inoperable cancer of the jaw, took his own life.

Freud himself has been a character in several films — he was played by Montgomery Clift  in John Huston's Freud; by Viggo Mortensen in A Dangerous Method; by David Suchet in the BBC mini-series Freud; and by Alan Arkin in Nicholas Meyer's The Seven Percent Solution, to cite only the ones I have seen. Lewis was played — decisively — by Joss Ackland, in the BBC film of William Nicholson's brilliant play, Shadowlands (so decisively that when the same play was made into a expensive motion picture with Anthony Hopkins as Lewis, I didn't bother to see it).

What makes Freud's Last Session work is that both Freud and Lewis were not only great talkers — articulate, witty and insightful — but good listeners as well.

Freud's Last Session plays at 8 p.m. this Wednesday through Friday and Sunday in the Center Stage Theater (Paseo Nuevo Mall). All seating is general admission, and tickets are $20. Due to the design of the theater, late seating is problematic and unlikely. Be on time. Tickets are available at the door, by phone at 805.963.0408 or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected].

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 