On Saturday, July 7, the Goleta School of Ballet will hold a Dance Camp at the Center Stage Theater in the Paseo Nuevo Mall, culminating, at 7 p.m., in a public performance of Coppelia and Selected Works. Tickets to the performance are $20 general admission, $15 for children.

For more information about the Goleta School of Ballet, you may go to their handsome website at http://www.goletaschoolofballet.com/classes-programs.

For more information about this event, you can try their website, but are not likely to find out more than I just jold you. You can also try calling 805-328-3823 and leaving a voicemail. Probably, they will get back to you.

Coppelia, of course, is the famous ballet by Léo Delibes, with libretto by Charles-Louis-Étienne Nuitter, based upon two stories by E.T.A. Hoffmann: Der Sandmann (The Sandman) and Die Puppe (The Doll), which premiered in Paris on 25 May 25, 1870.

Wikipedia's succinct summary of the ballet's plot is as follows: "Dr. Coppélius is a doctor who has made a life-size dancing doll. It is so lifelike that Franz, a village youth, becomes infatuated with it and sets aside his true heart's desire, Swanhilda.

"She shows him his folly by dressing as the doll, pretending to make it come to life and ultimately saving him from an untimely end at the hands of the inventor."

Because all the characters are still alive at the end, it is considered a "comic" ballet. Variations of the plot show up in such disparate works as Offenbach's opera Tales of Hoffmann and Fritz Lang's classic silent film, Metropolis.

Delibes's lovely score has not, for some reason, enjoyed an independent existence in the concert hall, in the way the ballets of Tchaikovsky have done, though we occasionally get the "Waltz" as a stand-alone bon-bon.

Coppelia's first run was quite successful until cut short by the Prussians laying siege to Paris, which also cut short the life of the first dancer to play Swanhilda, Giuseppina Bozzacchi, who was killed during the siege, on her 17th birthday.

As Maj. Falconer (Burt Lancaster) tells Capt. Beckman (Patrick O'Neal) in the film, Castle Keep: "You don't save anything by giving it to the Germans."

The Center Stage management offers this stern warning to patrons: "All seating is general admission. All ticket sales are final at the time of purchase. There are no refunds or exchanges

"For all performances late seating is on a limited basis, or is not allowed at all once the performance begins. Please plan your arrival time accordingly."

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.