Gerald Carpenter: Hear 'Earth Duet' at Library on Earth Day

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | April 27, 2018

As a part of the Santa Barbara Public Library's day-long celebration pf Earth Day, composer-pianist, Eric Valinsky, president of the Santa Barbara Music Club, will serve in both capacities in the DramaDogs production, Earth Duet, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 29, in the library's Faulkner Gallery.

Valinsky also composed the incidental music for the theater piece Earth Duet and Other Stories, which he will perform on electric piano, with the collaboration of Josh Jenkins on mandolin and slide guitar.

Valinsky will also play excerpts from Sir Edward Elgar's "Enigma Variations, Opus 36 (1899)," as transcribed for piano by the composer, as well as Elgar's "Pomp & Circumstances March No. 4."

This free concert is not a part of the Music Club's regular free concert series. For information about Santa Barbara Music Club programs and performing artists, visit www.sbmusicclub.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

