Gerald Carpenter: Juilliard String Quartet Returns in Glory for CAMA Concert

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | January 16, 2015 | 9:33 p.m.

Ran
Shulamit Ran's second quartet will come to us wrapped in Haydn and Beethoven.

At 8 p.m. Saturday in the Lobero Theatre, the next Masterseries concert of the Community Arts-Music Association (CAMA) will feature the inimitable Juilliard String Quartet (Joseph Lin and Ronald Copes on violins, Roger Tapping on viola and Joel Krosnick on cello).

Though he is playing second violin, Ron Copes is the main attraction for us locally — after the ensemble itself, of course — since he was a longtime, well-loved member of the UCSB music faculty before he moved to New York to join the quartet and take up a position at the Juilliard School. It will be good to have him "home," if only too briefly.

The program for this concert will consist of three works: Franz Josef Haydn's Quartet in G-Major, Opus 33, No. 5 "How Do You Do?" (1781), Shulamit Ran's Quartet No. 2, “Vistas” (1989) and Ludwig van Beethoven's Quartet No. 16 in F-Major, Opus 135 (1826).

Thus, we begin with a quartet by the man who invented the form, and conclude with a quartet by the man who exploited the form to its fullest extent. In between, perhaps as a stand-in for Mozart, a quartet by that rarest of beings, a child prodigy who has continued to produce grand work well into her maturity.

Born in Israel, shortly after the founding of the country, Ran began composing songs to Hebrew poetry when she was seven, and began studies with Paul Ben-Haim when she was 9. She has resided in the United States since she was 14, and has been on the music faculty of the University of Chicago since she was 26. She has steadfastly refused, either to play it safe, or to burn out. No matter how you measure her, she is a phenomenon.

Single tickets to the Juilliard are $39 and $49. They can be purchased at the Lobero box office (33 E. Canon Perdido St.), by phone at 805.963.0761 or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

