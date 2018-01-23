Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:19 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Lewis Black Says, ‘The Joke’s on US’

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | January 23, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Lewis Black Click to view larger
Lewis Black

Lewis Black is coming to the Lobero to explain how we've been had. (Photo: used with permission)

Santa Barbara is a scheduled stop on the comedic monologist Lewis Black's "The Joke's on US" Tour. Initially due to perform on Jan. 11, mudslides and road closures have caused Black to set the date back two weeks.

He will now play at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, in the Lobero Theater.

An interviewer once asked Black what it was to be him. "It's being on the Titanic every day," Black replied, "and being the only one who knows what's about to happen."

This is kind of a key to his unique delivery, which is loud and angry and exasperated.

Hearing Lewis Black's act can be like standing at the bar next to a loudmouthed drunk and suddenly realizing he is a genius who is only shouting as a means of cutting through the incessant, meaningless chatter that clutters up our public discourse.

His goal is to punch and claw his way through the thick bubble of illusion with which we surround ourselves, seizing by our metaphorical lapels to bellow the incontrovertible facts straight into our brains.

If you have never experienced one of Black's routines, this will no doubt sound off-putting, to say the least, but I assure you it is also invigorating, exhilarating, and very, very funny.

As Peter O'Toole said in The Stunt Man, "There won't be a dry seat in the house."

Tickets to see Lewis Black are $78. Any tickets already purchased will be honored on the new date.

Tickets can be purchased in person at the Lobero box office, 31 E. Canon Perdido; by phone at 963-0761; or online at http://checkout.lobero.com/single/eventDetail.aspx?p=11043.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 