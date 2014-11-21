Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:17 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Master Chorale to Perform Bach’s ‘Mass in B-Minor’

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 21, 2014 | 3:07 p.m.

Dechaine
Nichole Dechaine will sing first soprano for the Master Chorale's Mass in B-Minor.

The Santa Barbara Master Chorale, under the baton of music director Steven Hodson, will perform Johann Sebastian Bach's monumental Mass in B-Minor, BWV-232 (1733) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St.

Soloists will include Nichole Dechaine and Christine Hollinger, sopranos; Danielle Marcelle Bond, alto; M. Grey Brothers, tenor; and Michael Shasberger, bass.

Anybody you ask will tell you that Bach's Mass in B-Minor is one of the greatest — if not the greatest — compositions in the history of Western music, as indeed it is. Chances are, however, that whoever tells you so will then go on to explain what makes it so great, as if they knew.

I won't make that mistake. For one thing, I have no idea what makes a work of art "great," although I do support the concept of greatness. While I fully agree with the lofty position assigned to the Mass in B-Minor, no amount of single-spaced, closely-reasoned and learned exposition will persuade me that anybody else knows, either.

Where I would disagree with many music lovers concerns the matter of who made this music great. Many would say it was God; I would say it is Bach. In the Judeo-Christian world, God doesn't write music; men and women do. If this mass puts you into a state of religious exaltation, I would be inclined to say: Good for Bach.

Nor do I feel, however interesting it might prove, that a recitation of the story of how the composer came to write this mass would be of any help in understanding its majesty. All you need to comprehend the greatness of the work is a true-functioning auditory system (ears) — that, and a couple of hours in a suitably quiet place.

Tickets for the concert are $22 for general admission, $20 for seniors and disabled, and $12 for college students with ID (school children K-12 are admitted free), and they can be purchased at Chaucer's Bookstore, Santa Barbara Sheet Music, Tecolote Book Shop and at the door. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 805.967.8287.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 