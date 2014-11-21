Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Master Chorale to Perform Bach’s ‘Mass in B-Minor’

The Santa Barbara Master Chorale, under the baton of music director Steven Hodson, will perform Johann Sebastian Bach's monumental Mass in B-Minor, BWV-232 (1733) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St.

Soloists will include Nichole Dechaine and Christine Hollinger, sopranos; Danielle Marcelle Bond, alto; M. Grey Brothers, tenor; and Michael Shasberger, bass.

Anybody you ask will tell you that Bach's Mass in B-Minor is one of the greatest — if not the greatest — compositions in the history of Western music, as indeed it is. Chances are, however, that whoever tells you so will then go on to explain what makes it so great, as if they knew.

I won't make that mistake. For one thing, I have no idea what makes a work of art "great," although I do support the concept of greatness. While I fully agree with the lofty position assigned to the Mass in B-Minor, no amount of single-spaced, closely-reasoned and learned exposition will persuade me that anybody else knows, either.

Where I would disagree with many music lovers concerns the matter of who made this music great. Many would say it was God; I would say it is Bach. In the Judeo-Christian world, God doesn't write music; men and women do. If this mass puts you into a state of religious exaltation, I would be inclined to say: Good for Bach.

Nor do I feel, however interesting it might prove, that a recitation of the story of how the composer came to write this mass would be of any help in understanding its majesty. All you need to comprehend the greatness of the work is a true-functioning auditory system (ears) — that, and a couple of hours in a suitably quiet place.

Tickets for the concert are $22 for general admission, $20 for seniors and disabled, and $12 for college students with ID (school children K-12 are admitted free), and they can be purchased at Chaucer's Bookstore, Santa Barbara Sheet Music, Tecolote Book Shop and at the door. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 805.967.8287.

