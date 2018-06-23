Gerald Carpenter: Master of Grace Notes, David Lindley, to Play The Lobero

The musical polymath David Lindley will play a concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Lobero Theater. Maybe he'll have a band with him; maybe he won't.

While Lindley often has come on stage looking as if he had dressed himself half-asleep and blindfolded, from the half-off rack of a thrift store, during all the four-plus decades I have been listening to him, I have yet to hear him sound a note that was not a perfect fit, tailor-made for the song wearing it.

Nobody this eccentric can be entirely anonymous, yet he regularly subsumes his own personality in the service of the front man (or woman), be it Jackson Browne, Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart, Linda Ronstadt, Crosby, Stills and Nash, Warren Zevon, Ben Harper, Ry Cooder, Joe Walsh, Dolly Parton, or anyone else.

Frequently, however, Lindley's embellishments are the reason you start paying attention to a song in the first place, and why the song sticks with you.

For instance, there is his fiddle intro to Jesse Colin Young's song "Darkness, Darkness" on the Youngbloods' album Elephant Mountain; or his elegant flute harmonies for Leonard Cohen's "Winter Lady," on Cohen's first album; or his exquisite lap steel guitar continuo on "Call It a Loan," which he co-wrote with Jackson Browne, on Browne's Hold Out album; or the wild cajun fiddle playing a duet with the lead guitar on the bridge of Warren Zevon's "Mama Couldn't Be Persuaded," to name a few of my favorites.

That is not to slight all the wonderful music he has put out in his solo career, especially with his band, El Rayo-X. (His reggae version of "Bye-Bye Love" instantly convinces me this is the original version, which the Everlys merely covered.)

With Lindley's virtuoso versatility at play, the only guarantee of the Lobero concert is that it will be great.

Tickets to see Lindley are $33.50-$105. They can be purchased in person at the Lobero box office, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.; by phone at 963-0761, or online at https://checkout.lobero.com/.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.