Gerald Carpenter: McGegan Returns to Town at Head of a Baroque Army

The Community Arts-Music Association (CAMA) will offer its next concert in the International Series at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, in the Granada Theater, 1214 State St.

The featured ensemble will be the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, conducted by its music director, Nicholas McGegan, known and revered locally through his many appearances at Music Academy of the West Summer Festivals.

The soloist in the concerted work will be violinist Rachel Barton Pine.

The program consists of the Overture to Wolfgang Mozart's opera “Le Nozze Di Figaro/The Marriage of Figaro, K492 (1786);” Franz Clement's "Violin Concerto in D-Major (1805);" and Franz Schubert's "Symphony No.6 in C-Major, D.589, 'Little C' (1817–18)."

Franz Joseph Clement (1780-1842) was an Austrian violinist, pianist, composer, conductor of Vienna's Theater an der Wien, and one of Beethoven's closest friends (Beethoven's own “Violin Concerto in D-Major“ was written on a commission from Clement, who played the first performance, flawlessly, without rehearsal).

Clement's concerto, one of six he is known to have composed, is more lyrical than Beethoven's — sweeter and prettier — though by no means less demanding of the soloist. It was as a virtuoso that he was known to his contemporaries.

The year before he wrote his D-Major concerto, a Vienna critic wrote of him:

"His is not the marked, bold, strong playing, the moving, forceful Adagio, the powerful bow and tone which characterise the Rode-Viotti School; rather, his playing is indescribably delicate, neat and elegant; it has an extremely delightful tenderness and cleanness that undoubtedly secures him a place among the most perfect violinists.

“At the same time, he has a wholly individual lightness, which makes it seem as if he merely toys with the most incredible difficulties, and a sureness that never deserts him for a moment, even in the most daring passages."

Andy Radford, music director, Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, and lecturer, Woodwind, Brass & Percussion Program at UCSB, will offer a pre-concert lecture at 7 p.m.

(Doors to the Granada open for the lecture at 6:45 p.m. Lecture seating is limited to the first 100 patrons; first come, first served.

Single tickets to this concert are $39-$119, and can be purchased in person at the Granada box office, 1214 State St., by phone at 805-899-2222, or on line at https://ticketing.granadasb.org/single.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.