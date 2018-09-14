Friday, September 14 , 2018, 1:03 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Meet John Doe at The Lobero

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | September 14, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Music Foundation will sponsor a concert by the John Doe Folk Trio at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, in the Lobero Theater. The Goleta based duo, The Brambles, will open.

John Doe made a name for himself, so to speak, as the co-founder, vocalist and bassist (also, co-writer of most of the songs) of the pioneer Los Angeles punk band, X, which is still performing, with the original members, 40 some years after their debut (before X, he was John Nommensen Duchat).

Were that all he has done, Doe would have earned considerably more than a footnote in the history of American rock, yet X was only the beginning.

In 1982, he got together with fellow X members Exene Cervenka and  DJ Bonebrake, along with guitarist Dave Alvin (of The Blasters) to form the country-folk-punk band The Knitters (a play on The Weavers), which is also still in operation.

Then, there is his participation on two albums of The Flesh Eaters, his eight (and counting) solo albums, and his massive filmography as an actor in films and on TV.

He has, as well, a solid reputation as a poet. Recently, to take up the slack in his creative life, he founded the John Doe Folk Trio and went on tour.

The Folk in the John Doe Folk Trio indicates only the acoustic nature of the ensemble.

Doe will not be favoring us with "The Gypsy Rover" or "Pastures of Plenty." He wll be singing his own songs, many of them recorded with X, The Knitters, or on his solo albums.

It may be that, as a serious poet, he decided it was time to place his words in a musical environment where they could be heard and appreciated in their own right.

(Comprehending the text of the song being the sine qua non of folk music, it always amused me that R.E.M. billed itself as a folk group, since their lyrics were notoriously incomprehensible.)

Despite their deliberately off-putting appearance, their implacable hostility to polite conventions, and the high noise content of their music, I have always had a soft spot for punks, on account of their fierce devotion to the written word, filling letters and editorial sections of their 'Zines wth critiques, social comment, and polemics pounded out on manual typewriters and stuffed through the mail slots of the storefront offices of fly-by-night publications (most notably, Maximum Rock and Roll).

The last legitimate heirs of the Beat generation, they poured their passionate thoughts — surprisingly coherent and often politically sophisticated — into what amounted to suicide notes, left on the shore before wading out into the media ocean until their feet no longer touched bottom, when they began to swim.

They felt themselves at the end of civilization, and they might well have been right.

The Brambles are Carly and Bethany, two talented and engaging daughters of Goleta. One plays a ukulele, the other a tambourine — a delicate sketch of accompaniment perfectly sufficient to support their exquisite vocal harmonies (somewhat reminiscent of the 1960s duo Cathy & Carol).

Sometimes, they are joined by a guest artist on upright bass — at the Lobero this will be Jeff Kranzler of The Bryan Titus Trio. For more information, consult their website at www.thebramblesmusic.com.
 
Tickets to this concert are $25-$55. They can be purchased at the Lobero box office, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., by phone at 805-963-0761, or online at https://www.lobero.org/.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 