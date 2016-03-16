Gerald Carpenter: Chroal Society to Perform ‘The Messiah’ in Original Easter Context

The first performance of George Friderick Handel’s timeless oratorio masterpiece, The Messiah, took place in Dublin on April 2, 1742, hence, the corresponding holiday is Easter, not Christmas.

The 19th century was well underway before the oratorio became attached to the birth of Jesus, a fable for children, rather than the Resurrection or the Ascension, which form the core of adult Christian belief.

To launch the year that ends in the 275th anniversary of that Easter performance, Music Director JoAnne Wasserman will lead her Santa Barbara Choral Society and orchestra in a performance of selections from The Messiah that will include Part I (the Nativity) and extensive passages from Parts II and III (the life, works, passion and resurrection of Jesus).

The soloists will be soprano Dru Daniels, mezzo-soprano Laurel Semerdjian, tenor Christopher Yoon and bass DeAndre Simmons — all Music Academy alums.

As a work of religious art, The Messiah ranks with the Sistine Chapel of Michelangelo, Jacob Epstein’s Adam or Monteverdi’s Vespers of 1610.

The words are from the King James Bible, one of the cornerstones of modern English, but the profoundly insightful choice of the texts was made and arranged by Charles Jennens (1700-73), whose somewhat esoteric vision of Christianity they reflect.

It’s not clear whether Handel shared those beliefs — or, indeed, adhered to any particular creed — but he asked for no changes and set the text as Jennens delivered it.

Jennens held advanced — or, at any rate, extreme — views on many subjects both religious and political.

Because he refused to pledge adherence to the Act of Settlement 1701, which made the House of Hanover the successors to the English throne, he was permitted to attend Balliol College, Oxford (that nursery of prime ministers) but he could take no degree.

It is poignant to reflect that George II, the second elector of Hanover to become King of England, was one of Handel’s greatest patrons and was king when The Messiah was written.

Jennens could not hold any public office either. However, his parents were wealthy land-owners with vast estates, which he inherited, living out his 73 years in comfort and security.

His work with Handel was not a financial necessity but a collaboration based on friendship and mutual admiration. The Messiah was Jennen’s fourth libretto for Handel.

Previously he had assembled the text for Saul (1739), Israel in Egypt (1739) and L’Allegro, il Penseroso ed il Moderato (1740), based on the poetry of Milton. Belshazzar (1745) was his last.

The Choral Society will perform The Messiah at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 18-19, in Hahn Hall at the Music Academy of the West, located at 1070 Fairway Road.

Tickets are $10 and $35 and can be purchased by calling 805.965.6577 or visiting sbchoral.org.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.