Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy of the West Blending Pleasure, Instruction

There is another banner Saturday coming up at the Music Academy of the West, with two events that blend pleasure and instruction as perfectly as they can be blended.

First, at 3 p.m. Saturday in UCSB’s Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall, Warren Jones will lead a masterclass exploring performance, both as a social interaction between the vocalist and the collaborative pianist, and as an artistic partnership (using the word “art” in the technical sense, rather than the aesthetic). He doesn’t so much explain as bring one to understand. The cost for this event is $27.

Then, at 8 p.m. Saturday in Hahn Hall, Maestro Bernard Labadie, an 18th-century specialist, will lead members of the Academy Festival Orchestra in a concert of brilliant works from the classical-rococo period, consisting of Christoph Willibald Gluck’s haunting and mysterious ballet, Don Juan, or the Feast of St. Peter (1761); the Overture to Wolfgang Mozart’s late opera seria, La clemenza di Tito, K. 621 (1791); and Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 101 in D-Major, “Clock”.

What to say about Gluck, whom I adore but who baffles me? Several catalogs of his works list numerous instrumental compositions — symphonies, trio sonatas, etc. — but his historical reputation rests entirely on his 49 operas, and truly on a mere handful of those: Orfeo ed Euridice, Alceste and a few others. He was a German, but his music had its most lasting influence among Italians and French.

The much-maligned Antonio Salieri was his pupil, friend and disciple. Another pupil of his Vienna years was very helpful to him in Paris once she, Marie Antoinette, had become Queen of France. Sacchini, Cherubini, Méhul and Spontini were also of the first generation of his musical inheritors. The Germans most influenced by Gluck, in terms of dramatic structure, if not musical style, were Weber and Wagner.

I first became enamored of Gluck in the early 1980s, when I recorded a live broadcast of Orfeo ed Euridice from public radio. I’d never heard anything so ethereally beautiful, so delicate and yet so strong. I was intoxicated for weeks and could scarcely listen to anything else. Years later, I bought an LP of Neville Marriner and the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra performing the complete Don Juan, and I was similarly spellbound.

Some composers seem to stand outside the musicological narrative; they seem to have created themselves and no one else sounds quite like them. Monteverdi is one such; Gluck another. Gluck’s character and his integrity command respect as well. When an opera that he and Salieri had signed together became a huge success, Gluck let it be known that Salieri was the sole composer.

The English went mad for Haydn on his London Symphony tour. They were particularly over the moon about the “Clock” Symphony. After the premiere (March 3, 1794), the Morning Chronicle reviewer wrote: “But as usual the most delicious part of the entertainment was a new grand [Symphony] by Haydn; the inexhaustible, the wonderful, the sublime Haydn! The first two movements were encored; and the character that pervaded the whole composition was heartfelt joy …” Haydn had also some non-musical adventures in London, having left his disagreeable wife in Vienna.

