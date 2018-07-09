Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy Faculty Artists Offer a World Premiere

The next concert by the Music Academy of the West faculty and guests will feature another premiere (this one a first performance anywhere) and a universally beloved standard. It will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Lobero Theatre.

There are three works on the program: the world premiere of Timothy Higgins' Nursery Crimes (2018) (Timothy Day on flute, Richie Hawley on clarinet, Paul Merkelo on trumpet, Mark Lawrence on trombone, Michael Werner on percussion, Nico Abondolo on double bass and soprano Deborah Voigt); Guillaume Connesson's Sextet for Oboe, Clarinet, Violin, Viola, Double Bass and Piano (1998) (Harin Kang on violin and Lyrica Sophia Smolenksi on viola); and Franz Schubert's Piano Quintet in A-Major, Opus 114 "Trout" (1819) (Kathleen Winkler on violin, Karen Dreyfus on viola, Alan Stepansky on cello, Abondolo on double bass and Jonathan Feldman on piano).

The newest piece — by 20 years — on the program, Timothy Higgins' Nursery Crimes is likely, at least in parts, to sound the oldest by half a millennium. Higgins holds down, among other key positions, the first trombone desk of the San Francisco Symphony — that nursery of genius — and he also has an impressive reputation as an arranger, particularly though by no means exclusively, of music of the so-called "Renaissance" (more accurately described as the Late Middle Ages). From what little I have heard of his own compositions, in any case, I would say he is addicted to polyphony — and long may it reign.

It seems likely that the name Guillaume Connesson (born 1970) is as unfamiliar to most music lovers reading this as it was to me. His music, on the other hand, is likely to sound very familiar to anyone who has taken the trouble to learn about and embrace modern music. Connesson has absorbed a bewildering variety of influences, which are likely to turn up (or not) in his many compositions. The Sextet, for example, begins deep in the minimalist territoy of Steve Reich and Terry Riley, but spends most of its length celebrating the wit and melodic charm of Francis Poulenc. It is all very pleasant, and frequently exhilarating.

Few compositions are as sweet and refreshing, first to last, as Schubert's "Trout" Quintet. What else is there to say?

The Festival Artists Series is generously supported by Linda and Michael Keston.

Tickets to this concert cost $46, and they may be obtained at the Lobero box office (33 East Canon Perdido St.), by calling 805.963.0761 or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.