Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy Festival Orchestra to Play Dvorák, Haydn and Elgar

The second concert by the Music Academy of the West's Festival Orchestra — conducted, like the first, by Larry Rachleff — will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The program will consist of Antonín Dvorák's Carnival Overture, Opus 92 (1891), Franz Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 96 in D-Major, "Miracle" (1791) and Edward Elgar's "Enigma" Variations on an Original Theme, Opus 36 (1899).

These three works are likely to turn up again and again on programs that these fellows (musicians) will be playing for the rest of their lives, so it can only help them to hear how each work sounds when it is played right.

Whatever challenges the works might present to the orchestra, they offer none to the listener. All three were written when their respective composers were established and mature. Dvorák was 50 when he wrote the Carnival Overture, Haydn was 59 when he wrote this symphony and Elgar was a mere stripling of 42. They all knew exactly what they were doing.

Dvorák's Carnival Overture is a headlong rush, almost frenzied, and it certainly gets our blood circulating. He wrote such wonderful music, and so little of it has become lodged in modern concert programs that our music providers really need to branch out.

One of Haydn's crowning achievements — there are so many! — is the series of 12 symphonies he composed for several seasons of London concerts from 1791 to 1795 and arranged by the impresario Johann Peter Salomon. They are known as either the "Salomon Symphonies" or the "London Symphonies." The symphonies are numbered 93 to 104, which makes the Symphony No. 96 fourth, numerically, though it was the first composed and performed, in 1791. It was a huge success.

Four years later, during the premiere of the Symphony No. 102 in B♭-Major, one of the chandeliers shook loose from the ceiling of the hall and fell into the audience. Everyone managed to get out of the way, and no one was hurt. It was proclaimed a "miracle." By some route that is not fully mapped, even now, the incident of the chandelier traveled backward through time and wound up attached, in popular memory, to the Symphony No. 96, which is now known as "The Miracle." Since the crash of the lighting fixture is not in the score of either symphony, and both are miraculous works, I don't suppose it really matters which of them is called so.

The "Enigma" of Elgar's most popular large-scale orchestral work arises from the composer's assertion that each variation is a portrait of one of his friends, who are identified only by their initials. I don't imagine that decoding the initials was ever very high on anyone's list, and the names they stood for — soon revealed while they were all still living — belong to people none of us has ever heard of — all long dead. The music itself is not at all enigmatic or mysterious; it is simply beautiful.

Tickets to the Festival Orchestra are $40 to $100 and can be purchased at the Granada ticket office at 1214 State St., by phone at 805.969.8787 or 805.899.2222, or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.