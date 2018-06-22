Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:07 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy Honors Marilyn Horne with ‘Carmen’

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | July 31, 2014 | 4:45 p.m.

The Music Academy of the West's opera this summer is Georges Bizet's inimitable Carmen, with a libretto by Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halévy, based on the novella by Prosper Mérimée.

David Paul
David Paul directs the stage action for the Music Academy of the West's production of Carmen.

This new production is directed by David Paul, the Festival Orchestra conducted by James Gaffigan, with a cast of stars-in-the-making, otherwise known as Academy Voice Fellows, and also dancers from the State Street Ballet (choreography by William Soleau) and a chorus that includes local children.

Carmen will be formed at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, both in the Granada Theatre.

“Many regard Carmen as the perfect opera," says the majestic mezzo-soprano, Marilyn Horne, "and it has maintained a constant place in the repertoire since its premiere in 1875. Whoever sings Carmen has to bring a lot of herself to the character. That’s one of the reasons she’s so interesting.”

This production is, in fact, dedicated to Horne, who has directed the Music Academy’s Voice Program since 1997, in honor of her 80th birthday. Horne has sung the role many times, and her 1974 recording of the opera, with Leonard Bernstein conducting, won that year's Grammy for Best Opera Recording.

Legend has it that Eugène Cormon and Michel Carré, the two hacks who wrote the libretto for Bizet's earlier opera, The Pearl Fishers, observed after hearing the finished product that if they had known what a great composer Bizet was, they wouldn't have given him such garbage to work with. Hmmph! As we might say now: As if! Anyway, except for a few lines from DaPonte's The Marriage of Figaro, no one ever quotes an opera libretto as text. Still, The Pearl Fishers is relevant to our appreciation of Carmen, not because it shows how much better Bizet got as a composer — because the music for The Pearl Fishers is in no way inferior to that for Carmen — but because it reveals his genius for matching the tone and color of the music to the mise-en-scène of the stage action.

The Pearl Fishers is set in ancient Sri Lanka, and the music is lush, mysterious and romantic. Carmen, in contrast, is set in "modern" times, among factory girls, soldiers and entertainers, and the music is more spare, sometimes ironic and always dynamic, while sacrificing nothing in the way of lyrical beauty and emotive grandeur.

It would be absurd to treat Carmen as some kind of proletarian drama, as if it were The Seven Brave Tractor Drivers, or some other horror of "socialist realism," but it does represent a significant departure from the long-standing operatic conventions which insisted that tragedy was the exclusive province of kings and gods and mythological heroes. The "Don" prefix of several of the male characters' names is a token of achievement or skill, not noble birth.

The fates of Carmen and Don José are determined neither by the gods nor class struggle nor even a love potion, but by the working of their unique, individual psychologies upon each other and the other people in their lives. Mérimée, after all, was a friend and disciple of Stendahl, who invented the psychological novel, and Bizet, with Carmen, used the discoveries of Stendahl and Mérimée to give us an opera that speaks to our modern condition.

Tickets to Carmen are $120 (box seat), $78, $58, $38 and $15; and they can be purchased by phone at 805.969.8787 or online by clicking here. Tickets are also available from the Granada box office at 805.899.2222.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 