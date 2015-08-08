Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:49 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy of the West Festival Orchestra Celebrates European Tradition

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | August 8, 2015 | 8:06 a.m.

Although it seems scarcely to have begun, the Music Academy of the West’s 2015 Summer Festival comes to its closing event at 8 p.m. Saturday with a Festival Orchestra concert at The Granada Theater, conducted by the eminent European musician, Christoph von Dohnányi, grandson of the composer Ernő von Dohnányi.

Dohnányi was the protégée of the great George Solti, and, in turn was the mentor of the current music director of the New York Philharmonic, Alan Gilbert. He is the heir to the last great age of European music, in the late 19th to early 20th centuries, when European musicians ruled the music world unchallenged. The program he has chosen seems to me to be all about mentoring and influence.

Maestro Dohnányi will conduct Anton Webern’s early tone poem, Im Sommerwind (1904); György Ligeti’s Atmosphères (1961); the Prelude to Act I of Richard Wagner’s opera Lohengrin (1850); and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 in D-Major, Opus 73 (1877).

A fascinating program this is, challenging for the young players, and with just enough spice (Ligeti) to tickle our conservative palates and wake us up. You may have doubts about the Webern, but Im Sommerwind is the work of a student who is still trying to absorb the innovations of Wagner and Debussy, with a drop or two of golden Viennese schmaltz (his 1905 Slow Movement for String Quartet fairly drips with it), let alone the experiments of Arnold Schoenberg, who was, in any case, still composing more or less late romantic music himself. The toen poem sounds to me like a combination of the Siegfried Idyll and the Prelude to the Afternoon of the Faun.

From this distance in time, Wagner and Brahms do not seem as violently antithetical as some of their contemporaries — the Brahms-adoring critic, Hanslick, for instance — claimed. The Lohengrin prelude is free of bombast and is purely and sublimely beautiful. The Brahms symphony is his mellowest, full of "sounds and sweet airs that give delight and hurt not."

Tickets to the Festival Orchestra concert are $10, $40 and $50, with adolescents 7-17 admitted free. Click here for tickets and other information about the Music Academy of the West, or call 805.969.8787.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 