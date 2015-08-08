Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy of the West Festival Orchestra Celebrates European Tradition

Advice

Although it seems scarcely to have begun, the Music Academy of the West’s 2015 Summer Festival comes to its closing event at 8 p.m. Saturday with a Festival Orchestra concert at The Granada Theater, conducted by the eminent European musician, Christoph von Dohnányi, grandson of the composer Ernő von Dohnányi.

Dohnányi was the protégée of the great George Solti, and, in turn was the mentor of the current music director of the New York Philharmonic, Alan Gilbert. He is the heir to the last great age of European music, in the late 19th to early 20th centuries, when European musicians ruled the music world unchallenged. The program he has chosen seems to me to be all about mentoring and influence.

Maestro Dohnányi will conduct Anton Webern’s early tone poem, Im Sommerwind (1904); György Ligeti’s Atmosphères (1961); the Prelude to Act I of Richard Wagner’s opera Lohengrin (1850); and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 in D-Major, Opus 73 (1877).

A fascinating program this is, challenging for the young players, and with just enough spice (Ligeti) to tickle our conservative palates and wake us up. You may have doubts about the Webern, but Im Sommerwind is the work of a student who is still trying to absorb the innovations of Wagner and Debussy, with a drop or two of golden Viennese schmaltz (his 1905 Slow Movement for String Quartet fairly drips with it), let alone the experiments of Arnold Schoenberg, who was, in any case, still composing more or less late romantic music himself. The toen poem sounds to me like a combination of the Siegfried Idyll and the Prelude to the Afternoon of the Faun.

From this distance in time, Wagner and Brahms do not seem as violently antithetical as some of their contemporaries — the Brahms-adoring critic, Hanslick, for instance — claimed. The Lohengrin prelude is free of bombast and is purely and sublimely beautiful. The Brahms symphony is his mellowest, full of "sounds and sweet airs that give delight and hurt not."

Tickets to the Festival Orchestra concert are $10, $40 and $50, with adolescents 7-17 admitted free. Click here for tickets and other information about the Music Academy of the West, or call 805.969.8787.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.