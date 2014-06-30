Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 7:50 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Academy Faculty to Play Mozart, Ravel and Tchaikovsky This ‘Tuesday at 8’

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | June 30, 2014 | 10:05 p.m.

The second “Tuesdays at Eight” faculty chamber concert of the Music Academy of the West’s 2014 Summer Festival begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday (duh!) in Hahn Hall on the Miraflores campus.

Maurice Ravel
Maurice Ravel, an elegant cat, wrote the most elegant of all gypsy-inspired rhapsodies.

We will hear Wolfgang Mozart's Quintet for Piano and Winds, K. 452, performed by Eugene Izotov on oboe, Richie Hawley on clarinet, Denis Michel on bassoon, Julie Landsman on horn and Jonathan Feldman on piano; Maurice Ravel's "Tzigane" Rhapsody for Violin and Piano (1924) by Elmar Oliveira on violin and Hiromi Fukuda on piano; and Peter Tchaikovsky's Trio in A-Minor for Violin, Cello, and Piano, Opus, Opus 50 (1882), played by Kathleen Winkler on violin, Alan Stepansky on cello and Warren Jones on piano.

When he finished composing his piano-winds quintet, in March 1784, Mozart wrote to his father that it was “the best work that I have composed.” Now, when we consider how much immortal, irreplaceable music he had written by that point, we have to filter this flat boast through about 500 layers of the incredibly complex relationship he had with his father — an impossible task, of course — so that it is virtually useless, if we were to be so bold as to attempt to rate this work in the Mozart oeuvre.

Suffice it to say, for our purposes, the quintet is charming and undemanding — or, as Robert Craft would say, it is “simply another perfect mansion in the kingdom of Mozart.”

Ravel wrote his "Tzigane" — the name is simply one of the many European words for “gypsy” — in part to showcase a patented attachment for the piano called a “luthéal,” which I am not going to go into because you are not likely to ever see one, let alone hear how it makes a piano sound.

As with Schubert’s Arpeggione Sonata, the exotic musical device for which it was written has completely disappeared, while the composition has become one of the composer’s more popular works. It was commissioned by, and dedicated to, a pretty young Hungarian violinist — great niece of Joachim — with the unforgettable name of Jelly d'Arányi.

The Tchaikovsky trio is, to my ear, the most wonderful piano trio ever written. Subtitled “In memory of a great artist,” it is a magnificent act of homage to his friend and mentor, Nikolai Rubinstein, who had died the previous year. (When Sergei Rachmaninov wrote his piano trio — the Trio élégiaque — in memory of Tchaikovsky, he used the same basic structure and created the same melancholy sound world as the Tchaikovsky trio.) The pianist at the Moscow premiere was the fine composer, Sergei Taneyev; though Tchaikovsky himself played the piano part in 1891, at the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Tickets to this concert are $40. For tickets and information, call 805.969.8787. Free parking is available on the Music Academy campus at 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara. Information is also available online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 