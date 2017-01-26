Gerald Carpenter: Music Club Casts Its Fate to the Winds

Every day is "Be Kind to Music Lovers Day" at the Santa Barbara Music Club. The next free concert from its members will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in the by-now-hallowed precincts of the Faulkner Gallery of the downtown public pibrary, 40 E. Anapamu St.

For this concert, as with the most recent one by Camerata Pacifica, the program sticks to woodwind music, with Paul Hindemith's "Sonata for Clarinet and Piano" (1939) (Per Elmfors, clarinet; Robert Hale, piano); Paul Taffanel's "Andante Pastoral et Scherzettino for Flute & Piano" (1907) (Andrea Di Maggio, flute; Neil Di Maggio, piano).

Also, Jacques Ibert's "Pièce pour flûte seule" (1936) (Andrea Di Maggio, flute); the first movement of Johann Baptist Vanhal "Concerto for Two Bassoons in F-Major, W.IIi:F2" (ca1800) (Paul Mori and Sam Bergstrom, bassoons; Paula Hatley, piano); Maurice Ravel's "Deux Mélodies hébraïques" (1914); and John Falcone's "Jabberwocky Jam, for Bassoon and Narrator" (2011) (Paul Mori, bassoon).

I'm pretty sure Hindemith wrote a sonata for every instrument; most, if not all, are well worth a listen today. He may not be as thrilling as some modern composers, or as brash, but he never wrote fake music. He was an artist of immense integrity.

The French dominated the flute in the 20th century, and as a flautist, composer and teacher, Claude-Paul Taffanel (1844-1908) laid the foundation for that dominance. His music is not pedagogical, however, but lovely and elegant.

Wanhal (1739-1813) was a Czech composer who flourished in Vienna in her glory days. He was the first Viennese composer to make a living as a composer, without noble or wealthy patrons. He wrote tons of music, in every form (though his operas are lost), and he pleased just about everybody, most of the time.

And, talk about super-groups, Wanhal once made up the fourth in a string quartet consisting of Franz Josef Haydn, Wolfgang Mozart, and Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf . (How’d you like to sit in on that session?).

The "Jabberwocky Jam" of Falcone (b. 1962) is an amusing bauble, but I have to say that Lewis Carroll does most of the heavy hauling.

